MOSCOW Nov 7 Russian and Kazakh oil exports via
the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) are set to increase by 20
percent in November from the previous month, a preliminary
schedule showed on Friday.
The schedule, seen by Reuters, showed loadings carried from
Kazakhstan's Caspian Sea oil deposits to Russia's Black Sea port
of Novorossiisk may rise to 3.604 million tonnes (949,053
barrels per day) this month from 3.096 million in October.
The oil flows will be boosted thanks to planned maintenance
at the pipeline on Oct. 21-23 and at an oil treatment plant.
Although it traverses Russia and was developed in
conjunction with the Russian government, the pipeline was the
first to give the Caspian Sea region and Kazakhstan a viable
alternative to Russian-dominated northern export routes.
The CPC consortium involves Russian state-owned pipeline
monopoly Transneft, the government of Kazakhstan,
U.S. oil company Chevron and Russia's Lukoil.
(Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva and Gleb Gorodyankin; Writing by
Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by David Holmes)