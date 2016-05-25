(Adds Exxon, Chevron vote results)
May 25 Shareholders of Exxon Mobil Corp
and Chevron Corp, two of the world's largest oil
producers, voted on Wednesday on a raft of proposals designed to
push the companies to respond more proactively to climate change
risks and regulations.
The stakes are highest at Exxon, which has come under
intense scrutiny from environmentalists and some investors this
past year over the way it handled climate change data.
Despite public sentiment pressuring big oil companies on
environmental issues, climate change-related proposals once
again failed to pass muster with a majority of Exxon's
shareholders, though a measure that could put a climate expert
on the board through minority shareholder nominations passed.
Below is a summary of key issues on ballots for the annual
meetings:
EXXON MOBIL
RESOLUTION 5: ADD CLIMATE EXPERT TO BOARD
The resolution's sponsor, a group of Wisconsin monks, says
that by adding a climate expert to its board, Exxon would be
able to "more effectively address the environmental issues and
risks inherent in its present business model."
Exxon's recommended vote: No. Executives say holding a board
seat for a "single-issue candidate who lacks other important
attributes would, in our view, not be in the best interests of
the company."
The proposal failed, with 79.1 percent of shareholders
voting against it.
RESOLUTION 7: PROXY ACCESS BYLAW
This resolution's sponsor, New York City pension funds, says
minority shareholders with a 3 percent stake in the company
should be able to nominate directors to the company's board.
This is part of a broader shareholder push to put climate
experts on the boards of oil companies.
Exxon's recommended vote: No. It highlighted "the potential
risk for the proposal to increase the influence of special
interest groups" on the board.
The proposal passed, with 61.9 percent of shareholders
voting in favor.
RESOLUTION 10: BOOST SHAREHOLDER PAYOUTS
This resolution's sponsor, an investor with 200 shares,
wants Exxon to increase dividends and share buy backs, rather
than invest in new oil or gas deposits, claiming that climate
change throws the long-term viability of the company's business
model into doubt.
Exxon's recommended vote: No. Executives defended their
history of generous shareholder payouts and noted they use a
proxy cost for carbon, which takes into account potential
impacts from climate change and environmental legislation.
The proposal failed, with 95.9 percent of shareholders
voting against it.
RESOLUTION 11: SUPPORT THE PARIS AGREEMENT
This resolution's sponsor, a group of New Jersey nuns, wants
Exxon to support the Paris climate accords with a company policy
that commits to limit global warming to less than 2 degrees
Celsius.
Exxon's recommended vote: No. Executives said they take the
risks of climate change seriously and also have an obligation to
"invest in economically attractive energy sources in an
environmentally responsible manner."
The proposal failed, with 81.5 percent of shareholders
voting against it.
RESOLUTION 12: PUBLISH AN ANNUAL CLIMATE CHANGE REPORT
This resolution's sponsor, the New York State Common
Retirement Fund, which holds nearly 11 million Exxon shares,
wants the company to publish a report annually that would
outline how climate change could affect the company's ability to
operate.
Exxon's recommended vote: No. Executives noted the company
already updates its annual Outlook For Energy report with the
latest climate policy information.
The proposal failed, with 61.8 percent of shareholders
voting against it.
RESOLUTION 13: REPORT RESERVES IN BRITISH THERMAL UNITS
The resolution's sponsor, the environmental group As You
Sow, wants Exxon to report its reserves of oil and natural gas
in British Thermal Units, arguing it is a better metric to track
the company's effect on, and vulnerability to, climate change.
Exxon's recommended vote: No. Executives note the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission requires oil assets be
reported in barrels.
The proposal failed, with 94.5 percent of shareholders
voting against it.
CHEVRON
Note: Chevron does not identify resolution sponsors.
RESOLUTION 6: TARGETS FOR GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSION CUTS
The sponsor wants Chevron to set goals for how the company
can best comply with the Paris climate agreements and arrange
its business operations in such a way as to help limit global
warming to less than 2 degrees C.
Chevron's recommended vote: No. Executives say such a
requirement could put the company at an economic disadvantage in
some countries where it operates.
The proposal failed, with 92 percent of shareholders voting
against it.
RESOLUTION 7: CLIMATE CHANGE REPORT
The sponsor wants Chevron to publish an annual report from
2017 through 2035 outlining how legislation designed to curb
climate change could affect its business operations.
Chevron's recommended vote: No. Executives say such a report
is "unnecessary in light of the safeguards" in place throughout
its operations.
The proposal failed, with 59 percent of shareholders voting
against it.
RESOLUTION 8: REPORT RESERVES IN BRITISH THERMAL UNITS
The sponsor wants Chevron to report its reserves of oil and
natural gas in British Thermal Units, arguing it is a better
metric to track the company's effect on, and vulnerability to,
climate change.
Chevron's recommended vote: No. Executives note the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission requires oil assets be
reported in barrels.
The proposal failed, with 93 percent of shareholders voting
against it.
RESOLUTION 9: BOOST SHAREHOLDER PAYOUTS
This sponsor wants Chevron to increase dividends and share
buybacks, claiming that climate change throws the long-term
viability of the company's business model into doubt.
Chevron's recommended vote: No. Executives say the proposal
is based on a "flawed, if not dangerous, premise: that
stockholders would be best served if Chevron stopped investing
in its business."
The proposal failed, with 96 percent of shareholders voting
against it.
RESOLUTION 11: BOARD MEMBER WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE
This sponsor wants more candidates for Chevron's board with
a "high level of expertise and experience in environmental
matters" who are also independent of the company's management.
Chevron's recommended vote: No. Executives say the current
board has "significant environmental experience."
The proposal failed, with 81 percent of shareholders voting
against it.
