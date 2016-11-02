* Heads of 7 major oil cos to unveil fund on Friday
* Group to announce new steps to reduce sector emissions
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Nov 2 Top oil companies including Saudi
Aramco and Shell will join forces to set up an
investment fund to develop technologies to cut carbon emissions
and promote renewable energy, sources said on Wednesday.
The chief executives of seven oil and gas companies -- BP
, Eni, Repsol, Saudi Aramco, Shell,
Statoil and Total -- will announce details of
the fund and other steps to reduce greenhouse gases in London on
Friday.
The sector faces mounting pressure to take an active role in
the fight against global warming, and Friday's event will
coincide with the formal entry into force of the 2015 Paris
Agreement to phase out man-made greenhouse gases in the second
half of the century.
The group is part of the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative
(OGCI), which was created with the backing of the United Nations
in 2014 and includes 11 companies representing 20 percent of
global oil and gas production.
The company leaders are expected to detail plans to create
an investment vehicle that will focus on developing technologies
to lower emissions and increase car engine and fuel efficiency,
according to the sources involved in the talks who declined to
be named.
The fund will also focus on ways to reduce costs of carbon
capture and storage (CCS) technology, which involves capturing
carbon dioxide emissions produced from fossil fuel burning
plants and re-injecting them into underground caverns.
The CEOs are also expected to announce the next phase of
their plan to reduce the oil sector's emissions, primarily by
reducing flaring of excess gas at fields, increasing the use of
CCS and limiting the release of methane, a highly polluting gas
often emitted through pipe leaks.
OGCI leaders called on governments last year to set a price
on carbon emissions to encourage the use of cleaner
technologies, although some companies including Exxon Mobil
have resisted the idea.
They now hope to show they can play an active role.
The drive to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by
the end of the century poses a threat to oil and gas companies
as transport and power sectors gradually shift towards renewable
sources of energy such as solar and wind.
Oil majors including Norway's Statoil, France's Total and
Italy's Eni, have increased their investments in renewable
energy in recent years, although it is still dwarfed by the main
fossil fuel business.
Oil producers have also lobbied for the phasing out of coal
in favour of the less pollutant natural gas in the power sector.
Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne said last month that OGCI leaders
will announce plans "to work collectively to develop
technologies which will be needed to face climate change
issues."
Delegates from signatory nations meet in the Moroccan city
of Marrakesh on Nov. 7-18 to start turning their many promises
into action and draw up a "rule book" for the sometimes fuzzily
worded Paris Agreement on climate change, reached last December.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Susan Fenton)