* Agreement includes $13 bln Tuban refinery, petchem plant
* Rosneft to supply 45 pct of crude needs to Tuban
* Pertamina seeks 35,000 bpd of crude from Russian oilfields
* Pertamina to take at least 55 pct stake in project
(Adds details, quotes from Rosneft, Pertamina)
By Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA, May 26 Russian energy giant Rosneft
and Indonesian state energy company Pertamina
signed a framework agreement on Thursday to cooperate
in the oil and gas sector, including plans to develop a refinery
together.
The agreement lays the foundations for Russia's first foray
into a region dominated by OPEC producers from the
Gulf.
Under the broad agreement, Rosneft will partner with
Pertamina in the development of a refinery and petrochemical
plant worth up to $13 billion in Tuban in Indonesia's East Java
province, and supply crude and technology to Southeast Asia's
largest economy.
Rosneft won a bid to develop the Tuban refinery after it
"demonstrated its superiority for partnering with Pertamina,"
Pertamina CEO Dwi Soetjipto said at the signing ceremony, noting
that the project would be Indonesia's first new refinery since
1997.
"In the upstream this will improve our energy security. We
will also continue to cooperate in sharing technology and human
resources," Soetjipto said.
Rosneft, which is expected to form a joint venture with
Pertamina later this year, will supply 45 percent of the crude
needs for the Tuban projects, with the remainder to be allocated
by Pertamina.
The refinery will have a crude processing capacity of
300,000 barrels per day (bpd).
Just under half of the output from the facility will be
gasoline with 30-35 percent allocated to diesel production and
15-20 percent for petrochemicals.
The new projects will be integrated with the existing TPPI
petrochemical facility in Tuban operated by Pertamina, and are
targetted for completion by 2021.
Also under the agreement, Pertamina will seek 35,000 barrels
per day of crude from Rosneft's oilfields in Russia, and targets
a stake of up to 15 percent in two fields over the next 8
months, Soetjipto said.
Indonesia's fuel output has been hit by a lack of investment
in its refining sector, and it currently imports around half of
the 1.6 million barrels of fuel it consumes daily.
Over the next 10 years, Indonesia targets an increase in
fuel output to around 2.3 million bpd from around 850,000 bpd at
present.
Indonesia's chief economic minister Darmin Nasution said the
agreement with Rosneft included plans to develop Indonesia's
strategic petroleum reserves.
"We will end the basic problems we have not touched for a
long time," Nasution said.
Didier Casimiro, Rosneft's vice president for refining,
petrochemicals, commerce and logistics said the agreement would
be the basis of a strategic partnership between Pertamina and
Rosneft, covering exploration and production, refining and
technology.
"Tuban will be a key to cooperation between Russia and
Indonesia," Casimiro said. "This is the start of a
relationship."
(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing
by Ruth Pitchford)