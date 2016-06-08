* Q1 EBITDA tops forecasts, debt down 45 pct
* Quarter saw crude hit 13-year low
* Company says investment to spur future profit
* Shares up 3.7 pct vs declining Moscow market
* Vankor oilfield to reduce production in 2016
(Update share price, adds comments, cash flow data)
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova
MOSCOW, June 8 Rosneft's quarterly
core earnings and debt reduction helped lift shares in Russia's
top oil producer on Wednesday despite weak crude prices slashing
its net profit.
Led by Igor Sechin, a long-standing ally of Russian
President Vladimir Putin, Rosneft said its investment in the
quarter would help generate future production and profit.
Core earnings - before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) - fell by 14.4 percent to 273 billion
roubles ($4.22 billion) but topped the 258 billion expected by
analysts polled by Reuters.
Rosneft cut its debt, generated mainly by a $50 billion
acquisition of Anglo-Russian TNK-BP oil firm in 2013, by 45
percent to $23.9 billion.
"The results were broadly in line with expectations, while
the company still managed to generate free cash flow in the
first quarter despite a 20 percent rise in capex," analyst
Alexander Kornilov at Moscow brokerage Aton told Reuters.
The company said its free cash flow was 80 billion roubles
in the first quarter, down 38.5 percent.
Rosneft's shares were up 3.7 percent at 1510 GMT, reaching a
monthly high and outperforming a 0.44 percent decline in Moscow
stock market.
Oil prices in the January-March quarter were down by about
$20 a barrel from a year earlier, hitting a 13-year low of
$27.10 in January and knocking profits across the sector.
Rosneft's net profit fell by 75 percent to 14 billion
roubles, missing the 33 billion expected by analysts.
Its peers also suffered, with Rosneft stakeholder BP
reporting an 80 percent profit fall and Russian rival Lukoil
seeing profits slide by almost 60 percent.
"The decline in first-quarter net income can be explained
mainly by the fact that the company has been in an investment
cycle," Rosneft said.
"The launch of several projects which will help increase oil
production and therefore secure the net income rise is planned
for the next reported period," it said.
"It seems they have come to an end of their correction
phase," analysts at investment house ALOR wrote in a note.
"When it comes to buying, Rosneft's shares could be
recommended," they said.
Analysts said higher taxes and transportation tariffs had
also held back Rosneft in the quarter.
Sales fell by 21 percent to 1.05 trillion roubles while
Rosneft pumped an average of 4.1 million barrels of oil per day,
down 1 percent year on year, the company said.
The company plans to launch new producing projects,
including Suzun, later this year to offset decline at other
deposits. Its relatively new oil field, Vankor, launched in
2009, will show a production decline to 21 million tonnes this
year from 22 million tonnes in 2015, a company official told a
conference call.
($1 = 64.6372 roubles)
(Additional reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Jason Neely)