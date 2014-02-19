BOGOTA Feb 19 Colombia will for the first time
auction areas potentially containing non-conventional or shale
crude in its 2014 oil round in July that it is launching on
Wednesday as it seeks to sustain a wave of foreign investment
into the sector.
Latin America's No. 4 oil producer aims to raise around $2.6
billion by selling more than 22 million hectares for exploration
and production at the July 23 auction, the National Hydrocarbons
Agency (ANH), which is overseeing the auction, has said.
Crude output rose 6.6 percent to just over 1 million barrels
per day in 2013, most of which was extracted by state-owned
Ecopetrol. Canadian-listed Pacific Rubiales is
the largest of a number of private sector players, among which
are Chevron, Shell and Exxon Mobil.
Attracting more investment is critical as Colombia's
reserves had dipped to 2.38 billion barrels by the end of 2012,
roughly equivalent to six years' output at current production
levels, according to ANH data. Neighboring Venezuela's reserves
are now estimated to be larger than those of Saudi Arabia.
The ANH will hold an international road show taking in
London, Houston and Jakarta to tout improved security and
promising geological potential, which recently have helped lure
record foreign investment in a country once shunned at the
height of a still-ongoing war with its Marxist guerrillas.
Security in Colombia has improved vastly after a military
offensive lasting more than a decade and heavily backed by the
United States, but the FARC and ELN guerrillas perpetrated
regular bomb attacks on oil pipelines last year, disrupting
transport.
Two potentially large finds late last year gave weight to
Colombia's belief that there are large recoverable reserves in
the central province of Meta, an area that will receive a share
of Ecopetrol's $75 billion investment through 2020. The company
aims to raise its production 30 percent by then.
Ecopetrol announced in December that an area it owns jointly
with Canada's Talismann Energy could contain around 1.3
billion barrels of crude, about a 10th of which was likely to be
recoverable.
In the same month, Ecopetrol declared viable a separate
area, Cano Sur Este, which it said has proven reserves of 22.4
million barrels. The 2014 round will also put up for auction
areas of methane gas is associated with coal, usually burned for
power generation.