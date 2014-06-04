HOUSTON, June 4 Oil firm Pacific Rubiales
and its units delivered 2 million barrels of Colombian
Castilla crude and 500,000 barrels of Vasconia crude in May to
Glencore, Vitol and Tekeros, after tendering them on the open
market, according to Colombian export data and Reuters data.
Colombia increased exports of Vasconia crude in May after
resuming operations of a key pipeline, the Cano Limon-Covenas,
which had been out of service since March affecting oil
operators in the Andean country.
The medium Vasconia crude cargo was sold by Pacific's
subsidiary Petrominerales to Tekeros and loaded in
Puerto Amuelles, Panama. The cargo arrived in San Francisco,
California, on May 7.
A 1-million barrel cargo of heavy Castilla crude was
delivered by Pacific at Covenas port in Colombia to trading firm
Vitol on May 10. A second 1-million barrel cargo of Castilla was
received in the same port by trading firm Glencore from another
Pacific subsidiary, C&C Energy Barbados.
The sales were made after Pacific and its subsidiaries
tendered in March and April to sell up to 8.5 million barrels of
Colombia crudes on the open market.
It was not immediately possible to know the prices paid for
the Colombian grades.
Oil firms working in the Andean country increased crude and
products exports to 844,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May from
809,000 bpd in April, but according to Colombia's exports
schedule it also boosted fuel imports while its 80,000 bpd
Cartagena refinery is ongoing a major expansion.
Colombia's state-run Ecopetrol imported 158,000 bpd
of naphtha, gasoline, ultra low-sulfur diesel (ULSD) and jet
fuel in May, compared to 151,000 bpd the previous month.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade and
Andrew Hay)