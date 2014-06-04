HOUSTON, June 4 Oil firm Pacific Rubiales and its units delivered 2 million barrels of Colombian Castilla crude and 500,000 barrels of Vasconia crude in May to Glencore, Vitol and Tekeros, after tendering them on the open market, according to Colombian export data and Reuters data.

Colombia increased exports of Vasconia crude in May after resuming operations of a key pipeline, the Cano Limon-Covenas, which had been out of service since March affecting oil operators in the Andean country.

The medium Vasconia crude cargo was sold by Pacific's subsidiary Petrominerales to Tekeros and loaded in Puerto Amuelles, Panama. The cargo arrived in San Francisco, California, on May 7.

A 1-million barrel cargo of heavy Castilla crude was delivered by Pacific at Covenas port in Colombia to trading firm Vitol on May 10. A second 1-million barrel cargo of Castilla was received in the same port by trading firm Glencore from another Pacific subsidiary, C&C Energy Barbados.

The sales were made after Pacific and its subsidiaries tendered in March and April to sell up to 8.5 million barrels of Colombia crudes on the open market.

It was not immediately possible to know the prices paid for the Colombian grades.

Oil firms working in the Andean country increased crude and products exports to 844,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May from 809,000 bpd in April, but according to Colombia's exports schedule it also boosted fuel imports while its 80,000 bpd Cartagena refinery is ongoing a major expansion.

Colombia's state-run Ecopetrol imported 158,000 bpd of naphtha, gasoline, ultra low-sulfur diesel (ULSD) and jet fuel in May, compared to 151,000 bpd the previous month. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Terry Wade and Andrew Hay)