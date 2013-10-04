* Pacific Rubiales and Sinochem to deliver at least 5
Colombian crudes cargoes
* Pluspetrol, Pan American, Petroecuador selling Loreto,
Escalante and Oriente crudes
* Petroperu, PDVSA, Recope and Refidomsa buying fuels
By Marianna Parraga
HOUSTON, Oct 4 Pacific Rubiales' and Sinochem's
units in Colombia are offering at least five crude cargoes for
delivery from October to November, while Argentina's Pan
American Energy and Pluspetrol launched tenders to sell two
cargoes of Escalante and Loreto crudes, according to documents
seen by Reuters.
The Latin American petroleum companies usually launch their
tenders for selling crude between the last days of one month and
the first days of the next one, in order to deliver the cargoes
4-8 weeks later, traders said.
The Colombian Vasconia and Castilla crudes will be loaded
from Oct. 23 to Nov. 25, while the Peruvian Loreto and the
Argentinian Escalante should be picked up starting on Nov. 10.
Crude production in Colombia has increased slowly during
this year, while Argentina and Peru are offering limited volumes
of crude on the open market, while importing finished fuels,
mainly diesel, to satisfy their domestic consumption.
Small crude producers in Colombia frequently sell their
barrels to state-run Ecopetrol, but big players in the oil
industry such as Pacific Rubiales - which controls one fifth of
the Andean country's total crude output - sell most of their oil
via tenders.
After the purchase of another Canadian-based company,
Petrominerales, Pacific is expected to offer more Colombian
crudes on the open market.
State-run Petroecuador last month started to deliver a total
amount of 12 Oriente crude cargoes to Repsol. The deliveries
will continue until December, going out from its Esmeralda
refinery.
BUYING
While big producers are selling in the middle of the crude
price stability and a narrower WTI-Brent spread, other Latin
American oil companies such as state-owned Petroleos de
Venezuela (PDVSA) are also buying fuels for its domestic market.
PDVSA will receive next week one naphtha cargo tendered on
the open market last month, after several unplanned stoppages at
its refinery network.
But traders consulted by Reuters said that the company is
also offering for sale several cargoes of diluted crude oil
(DCO) - a mix of extra heavy crude with naphtha - after
maintenance work at one of its crude upgraders in the Orinoco
belt, Petropiar, and operational problems in another,
Petromonagas.
The Dominican Republic's Refidomsa refinery, with
participation of Venezuela's PDVSA, will also receive 1.27-4.1
million barrels of gasoil, starting in November.
During a long maintenance program, Costa Rica's refinery
Recope will also receive imported fuels, starting next month. It
offered in September a total amount of 67 gasoline, diesel and
jet fuel cargoes to be received during the coming 12 months.
Separately, Petroperu will receive during October and
November three diesel cargoes provided by Spanish Repsol
and an independent trading firm, BB Energy.