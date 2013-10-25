BRIEF-Hedge fund Elliott Advisors says met with PPG on Akzo Nobel
April 12 Hedge Fund Elliott Advisors Says Met With PPG Industries
HOUSTON Oct 25 Meta Petroleum, a Colombian subsidiary of the Canadian oil company Pacific Rubiales launched a tender to sell 1 million barrel cargo of medium Castilla crude to be delivered in December, according to an invitation seen by Reuters on Friday.
This is the third offer of the same Colombian crude made by Pacific this month and the fourth including a tender of heavy Rubiales crude, which account for a total volume of 3.2 million barrels to be exported from November to December.
The cargo will be sold by any combination of Pacific's subsidiaries including Meta Petroleum, Pacific Stratus Energy and C&C Energy Barbados.
The offers will be accepted until October 30 and prices must be indexed only to NYMEX WTI for December.
April 12 Hedge Fund Elliott Advisors Says Met With PPG Industries
XIONGXIAN, China/BEIJING, April 12 Like many residents of Xiongxian county, a polluted corner of Hebei province, 17-year-old Liu Zipeng has been giddy with excitement since China announced plans this month for a vast new economic zone backed by President Xi Jinping himself.