HOUSTON, Sept 24 One cargo of 1 million barrels of Colombian Castilla crude is being offered by any combination of sellers including Meta Petroleum, C&C Energy Barbados and Pacific Stratus Energy, a subsidiary of Pacific Rubiales , according to a trader with knowledge of the tender.

The cargo will be loaded on November 5-25 and offers, which have to be submitted before September 27, must reference WTI NYMEX or ICE Brent average prices for November.

The three companies extract oil onshore from different areas in Colombia, including the promising Rubiales field in Los Llanos basin. Pacific Rubiales also has an extensive exploration portfolio.