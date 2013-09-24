HOUSTON, Sept 24 One cargo of 1 million barrels
of Colombian Castilla crude is being offered by any combination
of sellers including Meta Petroleum, C&C Energy Barbados and
Pacific Stratus Energy, a subsidiary of Pacific Rubiales
, according to a trader with knowledge of the tender.
The cargo will be loaded on November 5-25 and offers, which
have to be submitted before September 27, must reference WTI
NYMEX or ICE Brent average prices for November.
The three companies extract oil onshore from different areas
in Colombia, including the promising Rubiales field in Los
Llanos basin. Pacific Rubiales also has an extensive exploration
portfolio.