HOUSTON Jan 13 Canadian oil firm Pacific
Rubiales launched a tender to sell one 1 million barrel
cargo of heavy Colombian Castilla crude, for delivery February 1
to 5 at Covenas port, according to an invitation seen by Reuters
on Monday.
The largest private oil producer in Colombia, which had been
offering 4 to 6 monthly cargoes of Colombian crude, is
increasing its tender activity since it bought another Canadian
firm based in the South American country in 2013, Petrominerales
.
Bids must be indexed to WTI prices for February and sellers
will include any combination of Pacific's subsidiaries: Meta
Petroleum, Pacific Stratus Energy and C&C Barbados. Offers
should be submitted by January 17.
Pacific Rubiales, which targets a 15 to 20 percent output
increase this year, offered last week on the open market a
500,000 barrel cargo of medium Vasconia crude.