(This is an article from the March 20 edition of the
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)
By Helene Bartholomew
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Any expectations that oil prices
could be heading back up following a 10% bounce at the start of
February were quickly dashed last week as WTI spot prices
slumped to new lows, closing at US$43.39 on Tuesday.
The latest decline comes as a response to fundamental
over-supply issues that have still not been addressed. Many
believe that prices could fall further, adding to the heightened
volatility that has triggered a renewed interest in commodity
derivatives for hedging and investment purposes.
"We've seen a complete reversal of the benign environment
where there was limited hedging and investing," said Jonathan
Whitehead, head of commodities at Societe Generale. "Some
producers are now under severe pressure and some will struggle
to keep going, so hedging is back on the agenda and volatility
is attracting investors back to the sector."
Many of the larger producers with strong balance sheets
choose not to hedge their future production. But for smaller
firms, access to reserve-based lending is typically conditional
on strong risk management policies.
Now, with prices dropping dangerously close to, or even
below, the cost of production for an increasing number of firms,
access to such funding could prove crucial for survival. But
some could find the funding door has closed after widespread
restructuring and monetization of hedge positions delivers a
broad array of outcomes.
"Many E&P firms are looking at financial optimization and
rebalancing their debt, future investment and hedging
activities. If you are massively in-the-money on your hedges, it
might make sense to reset strikes and pay down debt,
particularly if you are paying off some of the covenants that
are more restrictive," said Whitehead.
Some, however, are feeling the pain from having made the
move too early. Continental Resources, for example, sold some of
its hedge book during the third quarter of last year for
proceeds of US$433m as the firm took a bet on a sharp recovery
as it cashed in its right to sell future production at around
US$90 a barrel.
"Some producers took their hedges off towards the end of
last year but the market has proved them wrong. If prices had
rebounded, they would have been heroes, but many got out about
US$30 above where we are now," said Nabil Naccoul, head of oil
trading at Citigroup.
"Instead of hedging at US$100, many are now hedged at US$70,
which probably isn't that bad, but they can't sustain those
levels when the cash runs out."
Continental Resources' derivatives gains represented just
under 10% of its US$4.6bn capex budget for 2014. Capex has been
slashed to US$2.7bn for 2015 from an earlier slated US$5bn as a
direct response to low oil prices. And the pain has been felt in
the firm's share price, which currently trades at just half of
its September 2014 highs.
Timing it right can be transformational for a highly
leveraged firm, with dealers noting exceptional occasions where
smaller producers have been able to pay off all of their debt as
the result of a hedge restructuring.
The benefits can be significant. Linn Energy reported
fourth-quarter gains of US$1.2bn on unsettled derivatives
contracts in 2014, compared with a loss of US$44m on hedges for
the same period a year previously.
CONTANGO EFFECT
Linn's derivatives gains, which exceed its entire US$730m
capex program for 2015 (reduced from US$1.55bn for 2014) were
buoyed by the firm's tendency to hedge at the back end of the
curve, which is currently in steep contango, with longer
maturities equating to higher prices. ICE-listed front month WTI
futures currently trade at US$46, while September contracts are
quoted around US$52.
Although not a common strategy for producers, back-end
hedging can provide an accounting benefit. And as the curve
moved into steep contango, driving up the cost of longer-dated
exposures, Linn reaped the benefit of its longer-dated and
higher-valued hedges.
The phenomenon is driving other producers to longer-dated
hedging strategies as the rising cost of rolling into next-month
futures makes traditional quarterly strategies unattractive.
"Given the contango, those who hedged the calendar year have
done better. Producers are doing more calendar hedging and right
now as hedging the front doesn't make any sense because of the
shape of the curve," said Naccoul. "If you're confident that
current prices and the shape of the curve are here to stay, then
it makes sense to hedge at these levels."
OPPORTUNISTIC CONSUMERS
For consumers, the first quarter was marked by an early
flurry of activity, particularly from airlines locking in
six-year lows - some of which sought board approval to expand
their hedging remit.
"It's a great environment for consumers," said SG's
Whitehead. "Consumers typically have narrow pre-agreed risk
management remits, but have extended their hedging activities by
amount and tenor. Many are pushing hedges out to five years, and
that's pretty unusual."
Beyond the largest users, however, hedging has been
opportunistic rather than widespread. Analysts at Citi believe
that there could be further to fall and see US$20 as a floor.
"Consumer hedging activity slowed a lot after 2008, but
we've seen more recently. A lot had hedged around US$100 and
with the market now at US$50 they should perhaps be doing more,
but they tend to take a more opportunistic approach to hedging
especially in a contango market," said Naccoul.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew; Editing by Chris Spink)