Reuters Market Eye - State-owned oil companies gain on the Reserve Bank of India's move to provide dollars directly to these companies.

The RBI announced late on Wednesday a special window "with immediate effect" to sell dollars through a designated bank to Indian Oil Corp Ltd (IOC.NS), Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) and Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL.NS) "until further notice".

IOC is up 1.1 percent, HPCL gains 1.2 percent while BPCL is up 2 percent.

Expectations of a hike in diesel prices after parliament's monsoon session ends on September 6 are also seen helping shares.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC.NS) also gains 2.1 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)