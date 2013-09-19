Reuters Market Eye - Shares in state-owned oil retailers gain as a rally in the rupee against the dollar was seen easing concerns about higher cost of crude oil imports and dollar debt, dealers say.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS) gains 3.8 percent, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL.NS) surges 6.1 percent, while Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) is up 1.8 percent.

The rupee surged as much as 2.8 percent on Thursday, hitting its highest in a month, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision not to dial back its easy money policy is expected to provide a reprieve to the local central bank in its policy making.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)