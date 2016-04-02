BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraqi Prime Minister Haider
al-Abadi on Saturday directed the country's highest corruption
watchdog to investigate claims of graft in the awarding of oil
contracts by the OPEC exporter and urged the courts to
prosecute.
A joint report this week by Australia's Fairfax Media and
the Huffington Post, citing hundreds of thousands of emails,
linked energy services company Unaoil and several international
oil companies to corrupt practices such as claims of bribery in
countries including Iraq.
"Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi directs the Integrity
Commission to take legal measures and calls on the judiciary to
open immediate legal proceedings concerning the grave newspaper
reports," according to a statement from his office.
Iraq, which relies on oil exports for most of its revenue,
has been plagued by corruption and mismanagement for years,
ranking 161 out of 168 on Transparency International's
Corruption Perceptions Index in 2015.
Graft continues to eat away at the government's resources as
it struggles with high spending due to the costs of the war
against jihadist group Islamic State, which seized a third of
Iraq's territory in the north and west in 2014.
Abadi has pledged to battle corruption and on Thursday
proposed a cabinet reshuffle aimed at weakening patronage
networks, but he faces resistance from politicians who fear
reform would undermine their wealth and influence.
The report named several Iraqi officials, including then-oil
minister Hussein al-Shahristani who it alleged had accepted
millions of dollars in bribes to influence the awarding of
lucrative contracts.
Shahristani, now outgoing minister of higher education, has
denied the accusations. He said on Saturday he was not aware of
any attempt to bribe oil ministry officials during his tenure
and had never been in contact with anyone from Unaoil.
"I have not met nor communicated with these people by phone
or email - directly or through an intermediary - or in any way
whatsoever, neither in the period between 2010 and 2012 nor
before or after it," he told reporters. "The first time I heard
these names was in this report."
Shahristani, a leader in Iraq's ruling National Alliance
coalition, urged the government to investigate everyone named in
the report, including himself, and called on the Huffington Post
to hand over all the documents it referenced.
"The law obligates whoever has information (about
corruption) to reveal it," he said.
(Reporting by Stephen Kalin, editing by Louise Heavens)