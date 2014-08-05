BRIEF-Qualcomm signs 3G/4G patent license agreement with Smartron
* Qualcomm Inc signs 3G/4G patent license agreement with Smartron
NEW YORK Aug 5 Pioneer Natural Resources Co said Tuesday that the first cargo of 400,000 barrels of condensate, most of which was its own, was exported last week by Enterprise Product Partners LP.
The company also said during its conference call that it expected a full lift of the decades-old crude oil export ban no later than 2017.
Concerning oil transportation, Pioneer said it was "in discussion" with other companies over projects that would increase transport from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast because of growing oil production from the shale play. Pioneer added that those projects would likely be announced by year end. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
April 24NanoCarrier Co Ltd * Says it will invest into Tocagen Inc Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/zfV0hp Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)