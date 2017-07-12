OPEC, non-OPEC July meet to take no decisions: Algeria energy minister

FILE PHOTO: A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is seen before a news conference at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, December 10, 2016.

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A joint meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC nations in Russia later this month will only discuss the oil market but will take no decisions, Algerian Energy Minister Mustapha Guitouni said on Wednesday.

"The (global oil output cut) decision had already been taken until March 2018," he said during an international energy forum. "Algeria's current crude production is 1.7 million barrels per day. This is our quota and it is respected."