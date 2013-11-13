* Cycle for EPC service firms turns lower as majors look to
save
* Contractors with national oil companies more resilient
* Oil services mirroring mining industry
* Suppliers want oil companies to help reduce costs
By Stephen Eisenhammer
LONDON, Nov 13 Under pressure from their
shareholders to spend less, international oil companies are
demanding cheaper and simpler services, equipment and
engineering, a red flag for contract firms which rely heavily on
their needs.
Contractors have cashed in on the oil boom of the last few
years. The Thomson Reuters index of 164 global oil services
companies is up some 70 percent since 2010.
But the gravy train that increased earnings by a third
across the sector in that period, thanks partly to lucrative
engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts, looks
to be over according to Charles Whall, who manages the energy
portfolio at Investec.
He picked out EPC firms like Technip of France,
Spain's Tecnicas Reunidas, and Italian players Saipem
and Maire Tecnimont as European contractors
that might suffer.
Those in the sector who do business with state-backed firms
may prove more resilient, as will those involved in cutting-edge
developments such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and gas to
liquids (GTL) - but sector-wide the cycle seems to be turning
lower.
BP recently scrapped bespoke plans to develop its Mad
Dog 2 project in the Gulf of Mexico, opting instead for a
repeatable model it had used before. BP said it thought the old
model could recover 90 percent as much oil at a fraction of the
cost.
Statoil, which has been a heavy investor in
innovation, is rethinking a project in the Johan Castberg field
in the Arctic after changes in the tax code made the original
plan too expensive.
"They (oil companies) are probably going to contract a bit
tougher, they're not going to allow changes of scope, you're not
going to have a Kashagan which continues to change its shape as
it develops," he told Reuters, referring to a project in the
Caspian sea which has taken 13 years and some $50 billion to
develop and has shut down again due to a gas leak.
Rising costs and a flat oil price are behind the pressures
contractors now face - mirroring a development in mining, where
projects have been mothballed and contractors squeezed to keep
costs down.
Caterpillar, the biggest supplier of mining
equipment, recently cut its full-year outlook for the third time
this year and said demand would be weak into 2014.
For the EPC part of oil services companies, the pain might
only come a bit later, as contracts signed in the good years
continue to be executed. But the cloud is already visible on the
horizon.
DEATH KNELL
Doug Sheridan, managing director of EnergyPoint Research,
which offers customer satisfaction surveys on oil services and
equipment, said a move away from bespoke designs and equipment
could be devastating.
"I think the oil companies will coerce standardisation at
some point," and that "would be a death knell for the
suppliers," he said.
EPC firms are in the front line as companies target value
over production. A company that wants output at all costs is
happy to pay for design changes during construction. The more
complex the project, the more likely this is to occur, and a
number of EPC firms bid below cost to win work and then rely on
these "changes of scope" for their profits.
Chris Brown, chief executive at Kentz which
provides construction services for a number of LNG projects as
well as EPC services for smaller jobs, says a firm can tell if a
project will require a number of revisions.
They then decide; "let's tactically bid it so we'll
underprice it in our initial bid knowing that we'll change-order
our client to death," Brown said.
It is these last minute changes that are likely to be
reduced as companies look to save.
For Brown the knock-on effect of the need for cheaper
execution is better early-stage engineering. This could favour
one section of the industry - firms like Wood Group and
Amec which specialise in so-called Front End
Engineering (FEED).
Technip shares sank 7 percent last month as it cut its
subsea profit guidance for 2013. Chief Executive Thierry Pilenko
said on results day he did not know if the firm would achieve
the same growth going forward as it had in recent years.
NATIONAL EXCEPTION
EPC contractors who get most of their work from national oil
companies (NOCs) - state bodies less worried about shrinking
profits and threatened dividends than their
shareholder-controlled International Oil Company (IOC) rivals -
should prove more resilient to the trend.
"National oil companies, whilst they are clearly driven by
economics, tend to look through shorter run cycles more clearly
than the IOCs do," said Tim Weller, chief financial officer of
Petrofac, which gets about 70 percent of its revenue
from NOCs, mainly in the Middle East.
"We certainly saw that in 2008 when NOCs kept spending but
the IOCs turned the wick right down on their capital spend."
For Rod Christie, chief executive of GE Subsea
Systems, a leading supplier of offshore oil and gas equipment,
price cutting is not the whole story, and savings could be made
if the process of ordering and qualifying kit were simplified.
"The oil and gas industry is about 20-30 years behind the
power generation and aviation industry with respect to QAQC
(quality assurance and quality control)," he said.
Currently duplicate teams exist at both the supplier and the
oil company sides, with a myriad of different standards which
can even vary between similar projects within the same company.
These get in the way of placing bulk orders and developing a
more efficient supply chain.
Christie said this is beginning to improve, pointing to
Chevron's Lianzi project in Angola and Congo as a good
example of using a more structured approach to keep costs down.
But he adds, "we're not there yet, and the industry is not
there yet and the international oil companies aren't there yet."
(Additional reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Michel Rose in
Paris; Editing by Andrew Callus and Peter Graff)