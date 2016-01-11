MOSCOW Jan 11 The Caspian Pipeline Consortium's (CPC) exports of CPC Blend oil increased by 7 percent in 2015 as it pushed ahead with expansion plans, consortium data showed on Monday.

The pipeline boosted oil supplies to 42.759 million tonnes (927,466 barrels per day) from 39.958 million tonnes (858,315 barrels per day) in 2014.

The pipeline connects the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan, and a number of other fields, to the sea terminal near Novorossiisk in Russia. The consortium plans to boost its capacity to 67 million tonnes this year after reaching 52 million tonnes in 2015.

CPC Blend oil is delivered to the international market via tankers with capacities of 85,000 tonnes and 135,000 tonnes.

The major shareholders of CPC are Russia with 24 percent, Kazakhstan with 20.75 percent and Chevron with 15 percent.