* Physical markets falling further even as oil futures slump
* Traders refocusing on excess supplies after OPEC
By David Sheppard
LONDON, Dec 10 Physical crude markets are
flashing warning signs the 40 percent fall in oil prices
could have further to run as cargoes slip to cheaper levels
versus the Brent benchmark, mirroring a move this summer that
signalled the start of the crash.
Cargoes of Russia's main export grade Urals, West African
crudes and lighter grades in the Mediterranean all have come
under pressure in December, normally a time when prices are
supported by seasonal demand.
Traders say the move illustrates that both oil futures and
physical prices may have further to fall, even though they have
started to factor in an expected surplus of more than 1 million
barrels per day in the first half of next year, as fast-growing
U.S. shale output overwhelms demand.
"The price rout started in the physical market this summer,
but the most recent flat-price sell-off has largely been driven
by the outlook for a heavily oversupplied market next year,"
Petromatrix analyst Olivier Jakob said.
"That is starting to change again now as traders refocus on
the physical market, which is weakening after a period of
relative stability compared to the flat price."
In West Africa, well over half the January export programme
for Nigeria has yet to find buyers, less than two weeks before
cargoes for February loading come to market. Russian Urals crude
has also weakened amid ample supplies.
Azeri Light crude oil differentials fell to near a four-year
low on Tuesday, and North Sea oil cargoes that underpin the
Brent crude futures contract have also been slow to find
buyers this week, despite a slightly lower export programme next
month.
Back in June, price differentials for the same grades fell
to their largest discounts to the dated Brent benchmark in
several years as Brent futures prices rallied towards a
year-high of $115 on fears Islamic State's advance in Iraq might
hit supply.
It proved to be a rally based more on misplaced expectations
than reality. When major supply disruptions in Iraq did not
develop, investors realised that physical cargo levels were
signalling there was more than enough oil around.
This week, West African differentials versus Brent were just
above the levels seen this summer, and experienced traders said
they could not remember seeing cargoes so slow to clear.
That signal came even though the Brent flat price
fell to new five-year lows below $64 a barrel
FLOATING STORAGE?
Crude for delivery in the near future could be the hardest
hit, because traders will need steep discounts versus contracts
for later delivery to finance storage of the oil.
Traders are watching to see whether oil starts to get stored
at sea, as tanks on land start to fill up.
So-called floating storage generally requires contracts for
delivery a month in the future to trade at least 70 cents a
barrel above spot prices to cover the cost of renting a Very
Large Crude Carrier, analysts and traders say.
At the moment the average price difference between each
Brent contract month in 2015 is about 50 cents a barrel, with
January 2015 around $63 a barrel and December 2015
near $69 a barrel, in a structure known as contango in
the industry.
London-based consultancy Energy Aspects said that either
demand in the first half of 2015 is going to be stronger than
expected, indicating prices have fallen too far, or that spreads
will need to widen to allow for floating storage.
"We know something will have to give eventually, and we
believe it is more likely to be spreads," Energy Aspects said in
a note.
HOW LOW CAN YOU GO?
Estimates vary for how low Brent prices might fall between
those who say a drop in investment in future projects will be
enough to lead to a reversal in prices, and others who say the
price must go low enough to shutter existing output.
"Oil is already at a level where many projects will be
cancelled, but in the short term that won't matter much to
prompt supplies," one senior London-based trader said,
estimating Brent could shed another $10 a barrel.
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Longson questioned whether the
extent of the supply overhang had been overstated but said
traders would still be ready to pounce on any softness in
physical markets.
"With the market primed to sell any sign of weakness, the
risk of a large downward move is rising," Longson said.
(Additional reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Jane Baird)