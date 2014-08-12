By Catherine Ngai
NEW YORK Aug 12 Oil production from the
burgeoning Permian Basin of West Texas is outpacing pipelines'
ability to transport oil to the Gulf Coast, causing coastal
refiners to pay an additional premium to acquire oil.
On Monday, that bottleneck caused oil for delivery at
Midland, Texas WTC-WTM to trade at nearly $20 a barrel less
than Gulf Coast benchmark Light Louisiana Sweet WTC-LLS, the
deepest discount in 17 months. It was little changed on Tuesday.
The deep discount is a consequence of the U.S. shale
revolution, which has unleashed a revival in U.S. production,
unlocking billions of barrels of reserves of crude oil, boosting
the economy and potentially outstripping domestic demand.
In shale formations in the Permian Basin of Texas and New
Mexico, the rate of growth for oil production is set to increase
for the sixth consecutive month in September, according to data
from the EIA's drilling productivity report. The formation's
growth rate is outpacing Texas' Eagle Ford, where growth slowed
between February and August, and North Dakota's Bakken fields,
where growth has been relatively stable in recent months.
As Permian production has taken off, infrastructure to move
the crude has lagged.
With rising production, widening differentials may mean
shippers need to be more creative to get oil to the coast, says
Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects.
"On the whole, there's not enough takeaway capacity. What we
will see is the differentials widening out as other forms of
transportation like rail and trucking will become more
economical," she said. "But we expect Gulf Coast grades to ease
in the fourth quarter because of maintenance season. All that
should ease some of the pressure."
PERMIAN ON THE RISE
The Permian Basin is set to produce about 1.72 million
barrels per day in September, 38,000 bpd more than August,
according to the Energy Information Administration's drilling
productivity report.
"The bottom line is that the incremental growth is slightly
more than the market expected," Barclays Plc Analyst Michael
Cohen said.
Meanwhile, Eagle Ford is set to produce about 1.51 million
bpd, an increase of 31,000 bpd from the prior month, and the
Bakken play is set to produce about 1.14 million bpd, an
increase of 20,000 bpd, EIA data showed.
PIPELINES
A number of pipelines may reduce the glut of crude in the
Permian, although they are not coming online quickly enough to
offer immediate relief.
Magellan Midstream Partners LP's 300,000 bpd
BridgeTex crude oil pipeline, which will move oil from Colorado
City, Texas, to the Houston area, is set to start up at the end
of September. That should help narrow the spread, traders said,
although more capacity is required.
Sunoco Logistics Partners LP's Permian Express II,
moving crude from the Colorado City area to the Gulf Coast, may
also alleviate the backlog. The pipeline will come into
full-service in the second quarter of 2015.
