* Exec says potentially 3 to 5 billion barrels in prospect

* Company awaits results of first well by Spain's Repsol

* Also awaits drilling by Petronas, PDVSA before deciding

* PetroVietnam leased four Cuban offshore blocks in 2008

By By Bruce Nichols

HOUSTON, May 4 PetroVietnam estimates its leases offshore of Cuba contain 3 to 5 billion barrels oil, based on seismic survey analysis, and expects to decide next year on a drilling program, a company executive said Friday.

"These are very promising blocks. That is huge potential, 3 to 5 billion barrels," Nguyen Quoc Thap, vice president of PetroVietnam for overseas development, told Reuters at a Petroleum Club luncheon promoting U.S.-Vietnam energy trade.

In a closely watched development, Spain's Repsol YPF SA is drilling the first well offshore of Cuba, 60 miles (100 km) from Key West, Florida. The first well is expected to be completed later this month.

"We are waiting for the first results from Repsol and also some further drilling from our neighbors, Petronas and PDVSA," Thap said.

Petronas and PDVSA hold leases neighboring PetroVienam's four adjoining blocks and also are likely to drill exploratory wells before PetroVietnam, he said.

"We put the Cuba project in the midterm, not the near term," said Thap, noting that the company has a lot of work underway offshore of Vietnam.

"We have already done our first exploration (off Cuba) by doing seismic. Further we need to do an exploratory well. The time to drill that well is still to be determined, is under consideration by our technical people," Thap said.

Among issues to be considered are how to conduct the drilling operation, whether the potential profit justifies the investment and whether technology is available to support further development after the first well is drilled, he said.

The PetroVietnam blocks are in waters more than 2,000 meters (6,500 feet) deep. The potential producing zones showing up in analysis of seismic surveys are 4,000 to 5,000 meters under the seabed, Thap said.

The U.S. embargo on trade with Cuba makes the project more difficult, the PetroVietnam executive said.

"We cannot import complex equipment, complex facilities from the U.S.," Thap said. "We need to talk to Brazilian, Norwegian, other players we are considering."

PetroVietnam also is considering having a partner in the drilling project, Thap said, suggesting oil companies in Brazil, Norway or PDVSA in Venezuela as possibilities.

There have been no talks with potential partners yet, he said. There also has been no discussion of which rig to hire to do the drilling, although the rig Repsol is using "is a possibility," he said.

As for working with Cuba, Thap said, "So far, so good. We have very strong support from the Cuban side, from Cuba Petroleum and also strong support from the Cuban government."

PetroVietnam acquired its leases offshore of Cuba in 2008. A seismic contractor completing of the blocks in 2009 and 2010. The company since has completed an analysis of the seismic data, Thap said.