(Adds details on crude stocks, Enbridge pipelines to Cushing)
NEW YORK, Sept 26 Limited crude supplies at
Cushing, Oklahoma, have prompted pipeline company Enbridge Inc
to implement new steps to increase the flow into the
storage hub and delivery point for U.S. crude oil futures.
Enbridge will begin implementing a "feeder verification
procedure" in October, according to the company's Sept. 25
letter to customers obtained by Reuters.
The new program comes as crude stocks in Cushing have fallen
near to minimum operating capacity since August, with supplies
inching to just over 20 million barrels last week or a quarter
of operating capacity, data from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed.
Stockpiles have been draining in recent weeks because of the
premium paid for that oil in the U.S. Gulf Coast, causing an
alarm among traders over enough oil in Cushing.
Under the program, Enbridge said it will provide all feeders
and connecting carriers an accurate and predictable delivery
schedule at least one business day prior to the start of each
business month. The plan appears to ensure that nominations are
delivered on time and penalize shippers that fall behind
schedule.
Traders are usually able to cover short positions after the
expiration of the front-month, light-crude contract by buying
the West Texas Intermediate cash roll during the three days of
roll trading.
Instead, the program appears to make it more difficult to be
short WTI at Enbridge's lines connecting into Cushing, the
delivery point for the U.S. crude contract, according to
traders familiar with the plans.
Enbridge runs a number of pipelines into Cushing, including
the 190,000 barrel-per-day Spearhead line from Flanagan,
Illinois. The highly-anticipated 600,000 bpd Flanagan South
pipeline has issued its linefill tariffs effective Oct. 14.
Under the program, in the case that a connecting carrier
does not provide a delivery schedule or Enbridge and the
connecting carrier fail to finalize the schedule prior to the
first of the month, either party may elect to not verify the
volumes to be received or delivered between the two facilities
and reduce the associated shipper's nominations.
Enbridge added in the letter that unless otherwise agreed
upon by both parties, a shipper's nominations may also be
reduced if either party fails to meet the agreed upon schedule.
Enbridge did not immediately respond to requests for comment
on the letter.
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Edited by Jessica Resnick-Ault
and Gunna Dickson and Marguerita Choy)