* IEA sees cycle of tightening fundamentals broken for now
* OPEC supply rose in March, hovering near 3-1/2 yr highs
* Sees 2012 world oil demand growth unchanged at 800,000 bpd
By Zaida Espana
LONDON, April 12 The oil market has broken a
two-year cycle of tightening supply conditions, the
International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday, as demand
softens and Saudi Arabia increases output in response to
tensions with Iran.
The agency said in its monthly report that there had
potentially been a rise in global oil stocks of 1 million
barrels per day (bpd) over the last quarter, and the impact on
prices had not yet been fully realised.
"The cycle of repeatedly tightening fundamentals since 2009
has been broken for now," it said.
The IEA, which advises 28 industrialised nations on energy
policy, said the possibility that countries, led by the United
States, could release stocks from strategic reserves, together
with a pledge from top oil producer Saudi Arabia to supply
clients ahead of this week's negotiations with Iran over its
disputed nuclear programme, had tempered recent price gains.
"Easing first quarter 2012 fundamentals have seen prices
recently lose most of the $5 per barrel they gained in March.
The muted impact so far is partly because much of this extra
supply has been stockpiled on land or at sea," said the IEA.
Brent crude futures rose to highs not seen since
2008 of $128.40 a barrel in early March, but have since given up
those gains to trade at around $120.10 on Thursday.
The IEA said it was not surprising that extra barrels were
being sent into storage in the typically slacker demand period
of March and April, even though the backwardated pricing
structure made storing less lucrative.
Analysts said that while the report initially suggests a
well supplied market, there remain concerns about replacing
Iranian crude.
"At an initial level report appears to present a market that
is well supplied ... but if you look closely, concerns around
Iran and fact that stocks are still low remain key issues," said
Gareth Lewis-Davies, energy commodity strategist at BNP Paribas.
"If you have to replace Iranian oil, we can do that but at
the cost of spare capacity. And then, given OECD stocks are low
by historical standards, there is less slack in the system."
Inventories in the OECD industrialised nations saw a
weaker-than-average draw of 12.4 million barrels in February to
2.63 billion barrels, according to the IEA.
Although stockpiles remain below the five-year average, the
smaller draw means the deficit narrowed to 13.9 million barrels
from 40.4 million barrels in January.
"It is a moderately bearish report. We don't see much
tightness in the market. Inventories have risen, and demand is
sluggish," said Samuel Ciszuk, Middle East and North Africa
analyst at KBC Energy Economics.
"The IEA sees non-OPEC supply gradually balancing out the
recent supply losses. We are basically back to the situation we
saw before Libya erupted."
OUTPUT
Output from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) was near a three-and-a-half year high of 31.43
million barrels per day in March, up 135,000 bpd from the
previous month.
"I think again the IEA report illustrates that there is
plenty of oil in the market at the moment ... There is too much
- a physical oversupply," said Commerzbank oil analyst Carsten
Fritsch.
Iraq, Libya and the United Arab Emirates increased output in
the quarter, while top exporter Saudi Arabia hiked output to
around 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, up about
100,000 bpd on the month, offsetting losses from Iran and
Angola.
Saudi Arabia's oil minister said on Thursday the kingdom
would pump more if needed.
Output of 10 million bpd would be the highest since
November, when it pumped more than it had for decades to
reassure markets.
According to the IEA, Iranian production in March fell by a
further 50,000 bpd to 3.3 million bpd, to stand about 250,000
bpd below pre-sanction levels at the end of 2011.
Offtake of Tehran's crude by traditional buyers could drop
by between 800,000 and 1 million bpd this summer, the IEA said,
citing latest available information.
Production from non-OPEC countries, however, fell in March
by 500,000 bpd, led by the UK North Sea and synthetic crude
plants in Canada.
For the rest of the year, the agency retained its forecast
for oil consumption growth of 800,000 bpd, barely changed from
last month's forecast.
"We cannot discount the possibility that prices will remain
high so long as geopolitical uncertainties remain," the IEA
added.