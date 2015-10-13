(Corrects to 2016 in first bullet point)
* Offshore oil output to drop by 1.5 mln bpd in 2016-Rystad
* Drilling upgrades fall 60 pct in first half of year
* Oil market could balance by mid-2016 - Rystad

By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Oct 13 Global offshore oil production in
ageing fields will fall by 10 percent next year as producers
abandon field upgrades at the fastest rate in 30 years, in the
first clear sign of output cuts outside the U.S. shale industry,
exclusive data shows.
A drop in oil prices to half the level of a year ago has
forced producers to slash spending and scrap mega projects that
can take up to a decade to develop, but they are also taking
less visible steps to cut investment in existing fields that
will have an immediate impact on global supplies.
There have been few signs of how cost cuts of around $180
billion will impact near-term production until now. They could
erode the glut that has forced down prices, and help balance
global production and demand by the middle of next year or
earlier, Oslo-based oil consultancy Rystad Energy said.
Data provided exclusively to Reuters by Rystad show a sharp
decline in investment to upgrade mature offshore oil fields in
order to arrest their natural decline, in what is known as
infill drilling.(Graphic: link.reuters.com/xaz75w)
In three major offshore basins -- the Gulf of Mexico,
Southeast Asia and Brazil -- infill drilling dropped by 60
percent between January and July this year compared with the
same period last year, according to the Rystad Oil Market Trend
Report, whose data is based on company data and regulatory
filings.
The drop dramatically exceeds previous downturns in infill
drilling going back to 1986, the data shows.
For example, according to the data, in the Gulf of Mexico,
infill drilling on mature wells dropped from 149 wells between
January and July 2014 to a total of 61 wells during the same
period this year.
Based on this trend, Rystad Energy estimates that global
offshore oil production in mature field will decline next year
by 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd), or 10 percent, to 13.5
million bpd from 15 million bpd in 2015.
"I feel there is a real shift in the market," Per Magnus
Nysveen, Rystad Energy's head of analysis, said.
"Companies are cutting capex (capital expenditure) that is
flexible. A lot of the capex for 2015 has been committed already
to projects so they are cutting where they can and drilling in
mature areas is the easiest."
HARD CHOICES
French oil company Total has said it is reducing
its production growth outlook for 2017 by 200,000 bpd, and has
acknowledged that this is in part due to lower infill drilling
"This is a choice we are making," Chief Executive Patrick
Pouyanne said last month. "We allocate less capex to some mature
fields because we don't have the quick payout at $50 (a barrel)
we could have at $100 so there is an impact on the decline rate
of these mature fields."
Companies provide production figures in quarterly results,
but they rarely report or comment on the precise breakdown of
drilling activities.
While Rystad predicts a rebalancing of global production and
demand by the middle of next year due to the drop in offshore
output, it also cautions that the market will need longer to
plough through hefty oil supplies placed in storage over the
past year.
A drop in prices to around $50 a barrel because of the
abundant supply and weak demand has led to a downgrade in supply
forecasts from countries outside producer group OPEC, which last
year dropped its policy of supporting prices by cutting output.
U.S. shale production has been particularly affected by the
price drop, with drilling activity more than halving.
On Tuesday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said
output from non-OPEC countries is expected to contract by nearly
500,000 bpd, as drilling activity slows in the United States and
companies elsewhere delay projects. "Non-OPEC supply growth is
disappearing fast," it said in a monthly report.
But it also said the global oil supply glut will persist
through 2016 as demand growth slows from a five-year high and
key members of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
maintain near-record output.
Total global offshore crude oil production, which includes
new fields, was 22 million bpd in 2015.
