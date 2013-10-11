LONDON Oct 11 A giant catamaran strong enough
to lift four Eiffel Towers will set off from a South Korean
shipyard next year with the task of decommissioning North Sea
oil rigs - a $3 billion bet that bringing derelict platforms
ashore can be a profitable business.
Since the 1970s, 500 oil rigs and 45,000 km of pipelines
have been installed in the North Sea to tap reserves that have
fed Britain and Norway. But ageing infrastructure and dwindling
productivity mean some of the fields are no longer profitable.
Oil companies have considered turning redundant rigs into
casinos or hotels but most are destined for dismantling to
prevent environmental damage from rust or leaks. Oil services
companies are developing equipment for a decommissioning market
that Deloitte estimates could be worth $50 billion over the next
30 years. The question nagging the firms is one of timing.
New technology is enabling oil companies to squeeze more out
of ageing fields, continually pushing back the date of
decommissioning. Contractors do not want to miss out on the work
when it comes, but many are also struggling to pull together
skills and equipment that require serious investment. Getting
the timing wrong could be costly.
Edward Heerema, chief executive of engineering group
Allseas, is hoping the Pieter Schelte, the 382-metre-long,
124-metre-wide catamaran he commissioned and named after his
father, will capture a large part of the business.
"This is the biggest bet of my career," said Heerema.
"It's very difficult to show that it's really going to be
extremely profitable," he added.
The concept of the boat is 25 years old, according to
Heerema. But only now has a pipeline of work coincided with his
company having the financial muscle to build the ship.
A video on the company's website shows a digital mock-up of
the boat, resembling two oil tankers joined together, in action.
The ship sails up to the oil rig guiding the steel platform
above the water between its two hulls. Hydraulic clamps stick to
the under part of the platform which is then lifted with seeming
effortlessness in one quick movement and carried to shore.
Named after Pieter Schelte Heerema, an oil engineer whose
vessel designs have been installing offshore rigs for decades
and whose sons still dominate North Sea muscle-ships, the ship
can lift up to 48,000 tonnes, more than quadrupling the current
top capacity.
The vessel caused controversy in 2008. Heerema was a member
of the Nazi Waffen SS during the Second World War and was jailed
briefly as a collaborator by a Dutch court. Jewish groups
complained when they learnt the name.
A BIG BET
The Pieter Schelte has already been signed up to remove
platforms from Shell's Brent North Sea field, beginning with
Brent Delta in 2015 or 2016.
The ship's size and stability give it an advantage in the
rough weather of the North Sea where many fields are nearing the
end of their life. But over the ship's lifetime decommissioning
projects could take it to the Gulf of Mexico, South East Asia
and on to Brazil and West Africa.
The decommissioning market involves everything from shutting
down the field, closing the wells, removing the steel and
disposing of or recycling it. Design for lifting vessels has
changed little since the 1970s and only a handful of ships do
most of the work.
"I don't see the Schelte being anything other than a one
off, but by taking the risk they've cornered the market in
advance," David Thomas, analyst at Credit Suisse, said.
With oil companies delaying dismantling and shutting
operations as long as production remains viable, there are
uncertainties. Improving technology and fluctuating oil prices
are influencing factors.
"As I tell my boss I'm not the Grim Reaper, I'm here to do a
job but I'm not hovering to get it done any quicker than is
appropriate," said Austin Hand, project director for the
decommissioning of the Brent field at Shell, whose
North Sea fields produce over 12 percent of UK oil and gas.
DEAD COST
Decommissioning is a dead cost to oil companies involving
complicated procedures which come with environmental risk,
particularly because when the platforms were installed there was
little thought as to how they would be taken away.
"It's easy to look at the number of installations in the
North Sea and think it's bonanza time for oil services, but it's
incumbent on the industry to try and push back the
decommissioning date as long as possible and to maximize
recoveries," Thomas said.
This has meant many service companies have taken a more
conservative approach than Allseas, but nonetheless do not want
to miss out.
Alan Johnstone, Europe Brownfield Director at British
engineer Amec, said decommissioning has been a small
market in the North Sea but predicts this is about to change.
The company is developing analysis of the integrity of oil
installations to predict how they will react when lifted and
dismantled.
"The decommissioning is becoming a more consistent pipeline
than it's ever been before," Johnstone said. "The size of the
prize here is significant," he said.
Oil firms are eager for services and technology able to
reduce time and cost of the process, an opportunity for
innovators. Norwegian equipment maker HydraWell, for example,
developed a system able to cut the time to plug and abandon a
well, major part of the decommissioning process, by 70 percent.
The UK government has stepped in to help oil companies fund
decommissioning with tax relief worth about 20 billion pounds
over the next 30 years, a global first according to British
Chancellor George Osborne. The scheme is meant to free up
capital kept aside for decommissioning, to go into fresh
exploration and further production.
One result might be to delay decommissioning even further,
with oil firms using the money to chase barrels in ageing fields
with new technology and replacing equipment.
"From the supply chain side there appears to be more
appetite to extend the field life, with that certainty of the
decommissioning deed freeing up capital," Johnstone said.