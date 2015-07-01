* Another 1 percentage point of demand growth needed
* Gasoil stocks hit all-time high at European hub
* High refinery margins, remaining storage mask glut
By Libby George
LONDON, July 1 Sales of transport fuels have
exceeded all expectations this year, making demand from reviving
economies the mantra of bulls who say the oil price is well on
the mend.
But warning signs, especially in Europe, may derail that
view. Growing stocks, and early stress signals for some oil
products, such as diesel, are throwing a cautionary signal to
those who believe the shale oil-driven glut in physical crude
markets will be absorbed by demand alone.
Gasoline consumption has bounced far higher, with U.S.
drivers joining those in India, Indonesia and China in driving
more often, and in some cases in less fuel efficient cars.
Diesel for goods-laden trucks and jet fuel has also been in
higher demand.
The consumption strength across products led the
International Energy Agency (IEA) to revise its demand forecast
higher several times, with a current estimate of 1.4 million
barrels per day, or 1.5 percent, in growth.
But with refineries worldwide working flat out, whether or
not consumers want the products, because their margins are so
rewarding, the glut could be moving from crude oil into its
refined by-products.
"The global crude surplus is being converted into a product
surplus. Refiners are being guaranteed a margin by the massive
overhang of crude," said Jonathan Leitch, chief oil analyst with
Wood Mackenzie.
Analysts say middle distillates in Europe are showing
particular signs of early stress. Diesel demand fell in France
and Italy in May, and growth began to sputter in Spain. The
building storage is also casting a shadow on some of Europe's
early-year growth.
In the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub, a key indicator of
demand health, distillate stocks hit an all-time high last week,
according to PJK International. Industry monitor Genscape show
them nearly 20 percent higher than the same time last year.
German heating oil stocks have remained above average all year.
"It's almost as if middle distillates are coming out as a
byproduct of gasoline," Leitch said. "I don't think it's just a
European problem. Wherever refineries can, they are running
hard."
Leitch and others note that a colder-than-usual European
winter was behind at least part of the demand boost in the first
quarter. A change to cleaner grade shipping fuel accounted for a
portion as well.
MASKING OVER SUPPLY
Questions around the driver of the early-year demand, along
with the building stocks, have raised fresh questions about
whether the growth will continue apace - and even so, if that
would be enough.
"There has been some underlying growth of demand. But the
supply response has been greater," said Olivier Jakob, oil
analyst with PetroMatrix, said. "Demand needs to increase more
to absorb."
While gasoline can continue to support refiner profits for
months to come, building stocks could simply be masking for now
the extent of the oversupply in oil markets.
"To fully balance the market, you'd need 3.5 percent demand
growth - at least one percentage higher," said Bjarne
Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst with SEB in Oslo.
According to the latest figures from the IEA, oil product
stocks in the developed world crept above the five-year average
in the spring of this year for the first time in more than four
years.
"We have seen oil stocks trending higher," Schieldrop said.
"The market is running a surplus and you are constantly adding
some push to the downside as a result."
There is at least 40 million barrels of independent
distillate storage capacity still available in the Atlantic
basin, according to analysts Energy Aspects, which can easily
absorb the tidal wave of products they expect over the coming
months. But this build will eventually ramp up pressure on crude
prices, unless there is a slowdown in oil output.
"Diesel fundamentals are weak, but crude fundamentals are
weaker, so the downward move in crude is likely to be greater,"
Energy Aspects said.
