* As oil supplies are abundant, demand could hit apex
* Shift to cleaner energy to hit oil conumption
* OECD demand to shrink, Asia to lead growth
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, Nov 5 Just as the energy industry has
brushed aside concerns that the world could run out of oil,
industry executives now say they believe it is demand, rather
than supply, that is nearing its apex.
In 1985, Ian Taylor, today the chief executive of the
world's largest oil trader Vitol, was part of a team at Royal
Dutch Shell that forecast oil prices would rise five
fold to $125 a barrel in 2015 as global reserves were expected
to become more scarce. Now he says it is unlikely to ever reach
those levels again.
Oil today stands at around $50 a barrel, having more than
halved since June 2014 after global supplies dramatically rose
due in large part to the U.S. shale oil boom but also due to the
unlocking of huge offshore reserves in Brazil, Africa and Asia.
"We all talk about 'peak supply' and maybe with shale that
is becoming a disabused concept. I have begun feeling that... we
are coming to peak demand towards 2030," Taylor said on
Wednesday at The Economist Energy Summit in London.
"I believe we may not see $100 (a barrel) ever again,"
Taylor said.
Such forecasts come at a time when oil companies have
slashed billions off their budgets and scrapped more than $200
billion of oil and gas projects to cope with the sharp price
drop.
Lower future demand for fossil fuels could wreck the
finances of producing countries like Saudi Arabia, Russia and
Venezuela that depend on high oil prices to fund public
spending, but would be an overall boon for the world. The
overwhelming majority of people live in countries - whether rich
like the United States, middle-income like China or poor like
Bangladesh - that consume more energy than they produce.
The United Nations believes sharp reductions in fossil fuel
use are also necessary to protect the earth from catastrophic
effects of climate change.
Higher fuel efficiencies for cars and the industry's switch
towards less-polluting sources of energy such as gas, biofuels,
solar and wind power, mean that oil demand could plateau in the
coming decades. Fossil fuel consumption could be further clipped
if governments tighten regulations in order to combat climate
change at a U.N. conference in Paris next month.
BP earlier this week said the world is no longer at
risk of running out of oil or gas for decades ahead. Existing
technology is capable of unlocking so much fossil fuel that
global reserves would almost double by 2050 to 4.8 trillion
barrels of oil equivalent (boe), the British giant
said.
With new exploration and technology, the resources could
leap to a staggering 7.5 trillion boe, it said.
BACK TO THE PAST
"Peak demand" does not mean people will consume less energy
overall. On the contrary, global energy consumption is expected
to soar in the coming decades as the planet's population grows
and Asian and African economies develop.
But while the world's total energy consumption is set to
increase by more than one third from 2012 to 2040, oil's share
is set to shrink from 31 percent to 26 percent, according to the
International Energy Agency's 2014 World Energy Outlook.
The IEA forecasts global oil demand to rise modestly by
around 0.5 percent per year through to 2040 to 103.9 million
barrels per day, driven by non-OECD countries.
Eldar Saetre, Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian oil
compnay Statoil, sees oil demand actually declining,
although oil companies will still have to invest to replace
existing capacity as it declines.
"In our scenario, we see much lower oil consumption than we
have today," he told reporters on the sidelines of the
conference.
"You still need a lot of additional (oil) capacity because
of natural decline... Overall, we see the same type of combined
levels for oil and gas but lower oil and more gas."
The change is expected to hit Western economies first, with
demand set to go back to levels last seen in 1966, according to
Dev Sanyal, BP's Executive Vice President, Strategy and Regions.
"We do believe the aspect that people were set about 25
years ago, which was peak oil, has now clearly gone away. There
is a lot of supply of both oil and gas. The big challenge in
OECD economies is peak demand."
Still, some firms are expecting robust demand in developing
countries will keep the world's thirst for oil strong. The
President of New Energies at France's Total, Philippe
Boisseau, said he did not expect global demand to plateau, even
though OECD consumption is likely to decline.
"Even when including the huge efficiency efforts, (oil
demand) will grow. So I don't believe in peak demand for the
world. For Europe and the West, maybe, but not for the world."
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Peter Graff)