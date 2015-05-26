May 26 A once-popular pair trade pitting the
U.S. dollar against oil prices has re-emerged in recent weeks,
injecting a new wildcard into the market just as the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries prepares to
meet.
Through the second half of 2014, oil slid while the dollar
rose, though market watchers viewed this inverse correlation as
a coincidence. Oil's rout was fueled by a swelling global glut,
the dollar's rise driven by European monetary easing and
expectations of higher U.S. interest rates.
In recent weeks, however, oil market analysts and traders
said it looked as though foreign exchange markets were jerking
oil prices around. Oil market players are now paying closer
attention to currency markets than they have since the European
financial crisis.
About two weeks ago, Morgan Stanley analysts said an
"uncanny" relationship has developed between the dollar index
and benchmark Brent crude oil. The inverse
correlation between the dollar and Brent is at its highest in
three years.
On Friday, crude prices fell 2 percent the day before the
U.S. Memorial Day weekend. This summer should see heavy gasoline
demand as the American Automobile Association expects a 10-year
high in U.S. road travel. Still, oil prices slid that day. The
main factor: a 1 percent leap in the dollar index.
The dollar could strengthen more if the Federal Reserve
raises interest rates later this year as expected. That
would further pressure oil prices.
Salem Abraham, who runs the $275 million Abraham Trading Co
commodities fund and owns oil acreage in Texas, said he wants to
be bullish on crude but is wary that the dollar could spike.
If the greenback continues to rise, "then my bet will long
dollar/short crude, regardless my emotions," he said last week.
Last year, his fund gained 21 percent on a long-dollar/short-oil
bias, but it has since closed most of its oil positions. He now
wants to see what the dollar does.
The dollar index has tumbled as much as 7 percent since
hitting a 12-year high earlier this year.
Still, many traders expect the greenback to power higher on
the view that the Fed will hike U.S. interest rates and the
economy will keep strengthening - potentially putting new
pressure on oil prices, and therefore on OPEC's decision not to
cut production in an oversupplied global market.
The group meets in Vienna on June 5 to debate policy at an
already uncertain time for the market, with U.S. oil drillers
ending a six-month retreat from shale fields and global oil
demand growing at surprisingly brisk rates.
The dollar is up 20 percent since the middle of last year;
oil prices are down 45 percent over the same period, even after
retracing almost half their losses since hitting their January
lows. Morgan Stanley said it is "structurally bullish" on a
dollar rally that could unwind oil's recent gains.
The inverse oil/dollar link is not as strong as it was
during the financial crisis. Sector fundamentals are still
likely to exert the biggest influence over medium-term movements
in oil prices, analysts said.
The 25-day average correlation-log between Brent crude
and the dollar index stood at negative 0.63 on Friday,
indicating that the two instruments moved in opposite directions
about two-thirds of the time.
At the height of the European crisis, the correlation
coefficient, as it is known, reached -0.8, according to Reuters
data. That means oil and the dollar moved inversely 80 percent
of the time. But over the past two years, it averaged only
negative 0.06, indicating no strong link.
The Merchant Commodity Fund, which manages $250 million, is
also looking to the greenback for cues, said its London-based
chief investment officer Doug King. The fund registered a 60
percent gain in 2014 largely on a short crude bet.
"If the dollar index goes from today's mid-90 levels to
above 120, then oil below $50 will be very much a reality," King
said.
(Reporting By Barani Krishnan; editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault
and David Gregorio)