(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 20 If capital and workers could move
instantly and without friction between industries, the plunge in
oil prices would be unambiguously positive for the U.S. economy
in the short term as well as the longer one.
Despite the growth in shale production, the United States is
still a net importer of around 5 million barrels per day of
crude and refined products, according to the Energy Information
Administration.
In the long run, cheaper fuel prices will benefit U.S.
consumers and businesses more than they hurt oil and gas
producers and royalty recipients.
In the real world, however, capital and workers cannot be
redeployed seamlessly between industries. The impact of falling
oil prices is being felt almost immediately in the oil and gas
patch while the full benefits for the rest of the economy will
take time to filter through fully.
Oil and gas has been the fastest-growing sector of the U.S.
economy over the last decade so anything that causes investment
and employment to stall will have a noticeable negative impact
on the economy as a whole in the short term.
Capital spending by businesses in the "mining, quarrying and
oil and gas extraction" sector (which is dominated by oil and
gas producers) increased at a compound annual rate of more than
16 percent between 2002 and 2012.
Investment rose almost five-fold from $42 billion in 2002 to
$194 billion in 2012, according to the latest edition of the
Census Bureau's Annual Capital Expenditures Survey (ACES) (link.reuters.com/qyh83w).
Over the same period, business capital spending in the rest
of the economy increased at a compound rate of just 2.7 percent
per year (link.reuters.com/tyh83w).
In 2002, the mining sector accounted for just 4.6 percent of
economy-wide capital spending. By 2012, resource extractors
accounted for 14.5 percent of all spending on structures and
equipment.
The mining industry was responsible for 36 percent of all
the increase in business investment in the United States over
the decade, according to Census Bureau data.
The most recent ACES survey numbers are for 2012. Given the
enormous oil exploration boom, however, it is very likely
capital expenditure rose further in 2013 and the first half of
2014, both absolutely and relative to the rest of the economy.
So the oil and gas sector was probably even more important by
the middle of 2014 than it had been in 2012.
This investment boom is now at risk as oil and gas producers
slash their investment budgets for 2015 in response to the 60
percent decline in oil prices since June 2014.
Ultimately, lower fuel prices will leave most households and
businesses outside the petroleum sector with more money to spend
on other goods and services.
Other consumer goods and services industries will gradually
expand and eventually increase their own capital spending.
But all that will take time, while the hit to the oil and
gas industry and its equipment suppliers and service firms is
more or less instant.
The same dynamics are being played out on a global scale.
High-paying jobs and capital investment are being lost in the
oil and gas sector faster than they are being added in the other
industries that will eventually replace them.
The global oil and gas sector has been a massive engine of
global growth over the last five years and is now coming to an
abrupt halt.
The speed and magnitude of price changes matter: the 60
percent reduction in oil prices in just seven months counts as a
price shock of the first magnitude.
Rapid price changes (positive or negative) in key raw
materials (and none is more vital than oil) always produce some
economic dislocation.
Prices change faster than consumers and businesses can adapt
to them, causing some loss of potential output and employment.
Lower energy prices will, eventually, be an unambiguous net
benefit for the United States, and for much of the rest of the
world economy. But the process of adjustment itself could be
painful.
(Editing by David Evans)