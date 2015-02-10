(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Feb 10 Oil and gas production is
fundamental to the U.S. economy. The sharp downturn in prices
will have a negative impact on business investment in the short
term before the positive impact on consumer spending takes over
further down the line.
Oil and gas producers accounted for almost $1 in every $8 of
new business investment in the U.S. economy in 2013, according
to new data published by the Census Bureau.
Businesses engaged in oil and gas extraction invested $159
billion in wells, structures and equipment in 2013, according to
the Annual Capital Expenditures Survey, the latest edition of
which was published on Feb. 5 (link.reuters.com/dur93w).
Companies engaged in oil and gas production support
activities invested a further $20 billion, taking the oil and
gas sector's share of economy-wide new investment to almost 13.5
percent.
Back in 2003, oil and gas extraction and support activities
accounted for just 5.3 percent of whole-economy business capital
expenditures.
Capital investment in oil and gas in 2013 was almost as
large as the next three biggest sectors combined: electricity
($86 billion), hospitals ($51 billion) and wired telecoms,
broadband and cable suppliers ($49 billion).
The figures for 2014 are likely to have been similar, at
least until oil prices plummeted in the second half of the year.
Investment in oil and gas is often under-rated by economists
and policymakers because it is associated with climate change
and pollution and has none of the favourable connotations of
fashionable sectors like clean energy, computers and the film
industry.
Oil and gas production is also concentrated in parts of the
country like Texas and North Dakota that are a long way
geographically and culturally from the universities in
California, the Northeast and Chicago where most prominent
macroeconomists are employed.
But the oil and gas industry, and its associated supply
chain, support an unusually large number of well-paid jobs and
the sudden slowdown in spending as a result of the collapse in
prices will have a measurable negative effect on the economy.
OUTSIZED CONTRIBUTION
Oil and gas producing industries directly employ fewer than
500,000 individuals out of a total nonfarm workforce of 140
million, less than half of one percent, according to the Bureau
of Labor Statistics.
Yet direct investment by the oil and gas industry dwarfed
capital expenditures by the more iconic industries beloved by
economists and policymakers such as motor manufacturing ($27
billion), aerospace ($7 billion) and computer systems design
($10 billion).
Oil and gas jobs are, moreover, among the best-paid in the
economy for highly skilled and semi-skilled workers as well as
casual labour.
Average wages in the oil and gas extraction sector, at
nearly $160,000 in 2013, were almost three-times the private
sector average, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Even in the support sector, average wages and salaries were more
than 50 percent higher than average.
EXTENSIVE SUPPLY CHAIN
Raw payroll statistics understate the industry's importance
to the whole economy in supporting a multitude of other jobs in
sectors ranging from steelmaking (oil country tubular goods) and
heavy engineering (rig and pressure pump construction) to
transportation (railroads, trucks and aviation) and construction
(pipelines and roads).
For example, North Dakota's tiny Sloulin Field International
Airport in Williston, right at the heart of the Bakken shale oil
play, boarded almost 100,000 passengers in 2013, up from 40,000
in 2012, and just 12,000 in 2008, making it one of the
fastest-growing airports in the country.
Sloulin Field, which uses the code ISN for reservations,
ticketing and baggage handling, has plans for a big construction
upgrade to handle the increased numbers.
The number of passengers boarding each year at all of North
Dakota's airports increased by two-thirds between 2008 and 2013,
according to Federal Aviation Administration statistics, from
under 700,000 to almost 1.2 million, supporting large numbers of
jobs for ground staff and flight crews.
On the railroads, surging crude shipments from the Bakken
have caused severe congestion for grain and coal shippers along
the rail corridor through the northern U.S. states.
In response, Burlington Northern-Santa Fe, Warren Buffett's
railroad, which owns most of the track in the area, has
announced plans to invest $1.5 billion in its Northern Region in
2015.
A big slice of that investment programme will go to expand
capacity in North Dakota and surrounding states by double
tracking, installing new sidings and introducing centralised
train control, the company said last month ("BNSF's 2015 $6
billion capital plan" Jan 15).
Lots of other industries depend on the oil and gas sector.
In 2012, shipments of drill pipe, well casings and other oil
country tubular goods (OCTG) from U.S. manufacturers were valued
at $6.5 billion, according to an industry assessment filed with
the U.S. Department of Commerce.
OCTG producers employed almost 7,500 workers at an average
wage of $30 per hour, 20 percent higher than the average for the
private sector as a whole.
INVESTMENT SLOWDOWN
With oil prices down by around 50 percent since the middle
of 2014, all oil and gas producing companies have announced deep
cuts to their capital budgets for 2015.
The number of rigs drilling for oil has fallen by almost 30
percent in less than four months, according to oilfield services
company Baker Hughes.
Continental Resources, one of the biggest drillers
in the Bakken, announced late last year it would cut the number
of rigs it uses from around 50 at the end of 2014 to 34 by the
end of March and to an average of just 31 in 2015.
If these cuts are mirrored across the industry, rig counts
and oil field employment could fall by around 35-40 percent in
2015 compared with 2014.
Mass layoffs have already been announced by many exploration
and production companies as well as rig contractors and are now
rippling all the way through the supply chain, to the makers of
drill pipe and suppliers of fracking sand.
Ultimately, lower oil prices should provide a net stimulus
for the U.S. economy, since the country remains a net oil
importer by around 5 million barrels per day.
Lower oil prices mean cheaper gasoline for consumers, diesel
for trucking firms and railroads, and jet fuel for airlines. In
time that should encourage increased spending and investment on
other items. But the economic benefit from cheaper energy will
take time to filter through fully.
In the meantime, the negative impact from an abrupt slowdown
in oil and gas investment and employment will be immediate.
"Oil companies are receiving such a painful setback that
they are cutting back on current spending immediately as well as
reducing future spending plans," according to a thoughtful note
published by the famous fund manager Jeremy Grantham.
In contrast, the beneficiaries from lower oil prices may or
may not increase their spending on other items, and in any case
spending increases may take time ("Jeremy Grantham Divines Oil
Industry's Future" Feb 5).
In terms of comparative statics, the U.S. economy will
eventually be better off as a result of the plunge in oil and
gas prices. But in dynamic terms, the transition from oil and
gas-led investment to other forms of consumer spending and
investment is likely to be painful.
The same argument can be scaled up to the global level. The
oil and gas sector has been one of the biggest investors in the
global economy over the last five years and its sudden slowdown
is bound to cause a short-term hit even if it has benefits in
the long term.
