HOUSTON, June 11 Colombian state-run oil company Ecopetrol will receive six cargoes of naphtha and ultra low-sulfur diesel (ULSD) in June from Trafigura and Atlantic Trading & Marketing Inc (ATMI), after awarding them tenders in May, according to Colombian export data and Reuters data.

Colombia has ramped up imports of fuels through purchases on the open market since its 80,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cartagena refinery started a major expansion in March. Problems with a key pipeline also limited crude exports in recent months.

The company last month offered to buy up to five cargoes of ULSD, two of gasoline and two of diluent naphtha to be received from May to June.

A 310,000 barrel cargo of naphtha was delivered by Trafigura at Pozos Colorados port on June 6-8 after being loaded at Corpus Christi and another one, same seller and size, is scheduled to be unloaded on June 19-21 going out from Houston.

U.S. chemical firm Koch Industries will deliver another 300,000 barrel naphtha cargo to Colombia on June 12-14 on tanker Torm Caroline, after being loaded in Houston.

Ecopetrol launched a tender in early May to buy diluent naphtha that was awarded on May 14. It was not immediately possible to know the prices agreed.

Ecopetrol also received on June 4-6 at Pozos Colorados the first of four 290,000 barrel cargoes of ULSD being sold by Houston-based firm ATMI, one of French Total's indirect crude trading and shipping subsidiaries.

The Colombian company awarded to ATMI on May 21 a tender to buy at least three ULSD cargoes to be received in June.

Another 150,000 barrel ULSD cargo is expected to be received by Ecopetrol this week from U.S. refining company Valero Energy , after being loaded at the Caribbean island of Aruba on tanker Pommer.

Ecopetrol resumed exports of Vasconia Norte medium crude at the end of May after the Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline restarted operations. A 480,000 barrel cargo of that crude was delivered on June 6-7 to trading firm Gunvor with destination Turkey.

The company also delivered four 1 million barrel cargoes of Castilla heavy crude to Houston Refining, Spain's Repsol and Petrochina in early June, according to the data. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by David Gregorio)