HOUSTON Oct 16 State-run oil company
Petroecuador has had difficulty striking financial terms for a
deal to import about 30 million barrels of medium crude, traders
involved in the discussions told Reuters.
Ecuador arranged meetings this week in Houston with more
than 20 oil suppliers interested in selling crude to the
company. The firm is expecting to start paying for the oil 12 to
18 months after delivery of the first cargo.
"There is no guarantee. This would be similar than selling
under open credit, but receiving the money a year or more after
first delivery. It implies a high risk," one of the sources
said.
Petroecuador was not immediately available for comment on
the discussions.
More than 70 percent of Ecuador's oil exports are sold to
Chinese and Thai firms under loan-for-oil agreements, so the
credits delivered to the state-run company are secured with
barrels that can be easily resold on the open market to monetize
the pending debt.
The new proposal by Petroecuador is to import up to 110,000
barrels per day (bpd) of a medium sweet crude to be processed at
Ecuador's Esmeraldas refinery under a financial agreement, while
freeing the same volume of domestic crude for spot sales.
DIFFICULT LOGISTICS
Besides the financial risk, the maneuver also implies
logistic challenges: Ecuador is asking to receive four to five
monthly cargoes of up to 500,000 barrels each at its ports. The
shipments would reach the maximum capacity that it can handle
for imports, which increases freight costs to be paid by the
supplier.
An Aframax carrying half a million barrels of a West African
crude would have to sail around South America to reach
Ecuadorian ports on the Pacific ocean. To cut the distance by
crossing through Panama canal, a tanker would have to carry a
smaller volume.
"It could be a good opportunity for a company full of West
African medium crudes, for example. But being paid under the
proposed mechanism while assuming logistic costs in the middle
of current oil prices makes the negotiation very difficult,"
another source said.
A trip from Angola or Nigeria to Ecuador's Balao terminal
costs some $5 per barrel in an Aframax and even more in a
smaller tanker, one of the traders detailed.
"At the end of the day, Ecuador could be forced to build a
swap to make this work: to deliver the imported medium crude to
its creditors and keep refining its own crude to avoid costs
resulting from inefficiencies in the middle," said the source.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Jessicas
Resnick-Ault, Bernard Orr)