WASHINGTON Western sanctions on Iran are disrupting its oil exports and further restrictions could tighten global oil markets already hit by a rash of outages in other countries, a report required by the recent U.S. sanctions law said on Wednesday.

With world oil prices soaring, U.S. and European insurance companies are failing to insure deliveries of Iranian oil even before the full Western sanctions go into effect, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

"There is emerging evidence that some shipments of Iranian crude oil under existing contracts are being curtailed due to the unwillingness of U.S. and EU insurance providers to cover them," according to the EIA.

The report, which must be updated every two months, could help the Obama administration decide whether to offer waivers on the sanctions for some of Iran's biggest customers, including China, Japan and India.

The administration, concerned about soaring gasoline prices at home as it heads into the November elections, hopes to avoid inflaming global markets as it moves to implement the sanctions.

"With oil inventories and spare OPEC production capacity running low, consumers don't have much buffer against additional disruptions in supply," said Trevor Houser, a partner at Rhodium Group and a former State Department adviser.

"That means the needle the administration has to thread to pressure Iran without raising oil prices has gotten even smaller."

The sanctions aim to cut funds to Iran's nuclear program by slashing revenues from its oil industry. Iran maintains the program is for peaceful purposes and denies it is trying to build nuclear weapons.

U.S. sanctions on foreign banks that are facilitating the Iranian oil trade are to begin taking effect on June 28.

The EIA survey, which looked at global oil output and prices over the last two months since President Barack Obama signed the law, said markets have become increasingly tight and could worsen if Iran shuts in oil.

It said global spare crude production capacity is "quite modest" by historical standards, especially in the context of global uncertainties not limited to Iran.

There could be a global supply gap of 1.6 million barrels per day if Iranian oil was completely taken out of the picture, the report said. Iran has threatened to retaliate against the sanctions by closing the Straight of Hormuz, which carries nearly 20 percent of the global oil trade.

A rash of oil outages in Yemen, Syria, South Sudan, and the North Sea have added to supply worries. Fortunately for oil consumers, Saudi Arabia, home to the world's biggest spare oil cushion, has also boosted production in the last two months.

The kingdom produced an average of 9.7 million bpd over the last two months, the EIA said, about 100,000 bpd less than a Reuters survey said on Wednesday.

The Energy Information Administration, an independent arm of the Department of Energy, received input on the report from the Departments of Treasury and State and the Director of National Intelligence.

