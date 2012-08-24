Nikkei drops, pressured by stronger yen, Wall St losses
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei share average slumped on Tuesday as losses on Wall Street and a stronger yen sapped sentiment.
WASHINGTON Aug 24 World oil supplies tightened in the last two months due to a seasonal peak in demand even as the world's top exporter, Saudi Arabia, produced crude at high levels, a U.S. government report said on Friday.
The report, required by the Iran sanctions law, is published every two months by the Energy Information Administration. A copy of the report was obtained by Reuters ahead of its publication.
* GI Partners sells its waypoint portfolio to colony starwood