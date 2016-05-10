(Adds demand and production numbers, comment from EIA, price
background)
NEW YORK May 10 U.S. crude production in 2017
will decline less than previously forecast as higher oil prices
encourage higher output, the Energy Information Administration
said in a monthly report on Tuesday.
The statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy said
crude production will decline by 830,000 barrels per day in
2016, in line with previous expectations, but that the decline
will slow to 410,000 bpd in 2017, rather than the 560,000 bpd
previously forecast.
"U.S. crude oil production in 2017 is expected to be more
than 100,000 barrels per day higher than previously forecast in
response to higher oil prices," EIA Administrator Adam Sieminski
said in comments released after the data.
Until last month, oil had seen one of the strongest rebounds
since the financial crisis, with prices rallying
nearly 80 percent from multiyear lows under $30 a barrel in the
first quarter, supported by falling U.S. production, supply
constraints in Libya and the Americas and a weak dollar.
The rally has since stalled at around $45 as record output
by Russia and major Middle East producers renewed worries about
a global glut of some 1.5 million bpd that originally drove
prices down from above $100 in mid 2014.
The EIA also lifted its U.S. oil demand forecast for the
second quarter of 2016 by 0.5 percent to 19.58 million bpd, and
revised upwards its demand growth forecast by 0.1 percent for
the entire year to 19.54 million bpd. The EIA trimmed its 2017
oil demand forecast by 0.2 percent to 19.66 million bpd.
Demand from other regions may offset the U.S. demand shift,
Sieminski said.
"Higher oil demand in China and India will contribute to a
drawdown in global oil inventories during the second half of
2017."
(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Marguerita Choy)