By Edward McAllister
Feb 13 When Ian Sandlin was laid off last week
after 13 months working on oil rigs in southeast Texas, he was
surprised to have lasted that long.
"I knew it was coming," he said. "I wasn't the first to be
let go."
The 27-year-old Houston native is among thousands of workers
caught in an accelerating cull of oil field jobs across the once
booming U.S. oil industry. Sandlin has since found other
off-field work, but his hours and pay have been cut in half and
it was not clear how long it would last.
Interviews with more than a dozen oil workers and job
recruiters suggest this is just the first stage of bloodletting
as oil drillers, producers and service firms such as Halliburton
, Schlumberger and Baker Hughes respond
to a 50 percent drop in crude prices since June. Those three
firms alone have in recent weeks announced a total of 22,000 job
cuts worldwide.
The pace at which the industry is shelving projects,
releasing rigs and firing crews "would indicate that we won't be
back to usual within six months to a year," said Bob Melk,
president of Rigzone, which publishes oil industry data and
advertises jobs.
"It depends whether the crews remain available. They could
be pulled away to other industries."
While specialists such as geologists and petroleum engineers
are still holding on to their jobs, recruiters say that field
workforce layoffs like Sandlin's are most likely just the
beginning.
"The oil companies are executing the downturn playbook,"
said Joseph Triepke, managing director of Oilpro.com, a job and
networking website for oil professionals. "In the first quarter
of a downturn, they let go of the blue collar field workers. The
second quarter will be jobs like marketing or public relations."
The number of workers posting resumes online and seeking
oil field jobs has soared while job postings have tumbled.
"The call volume has doubled over the last couple of weeks,"
said Tim Cook, president of PathFinder Staffing, a Houston-based
oil and gas recruitment firm. Most of those calls have come from
rig workers searching for work, he said.
"We don't have any work from them at this point."
Other recruitment agents also talk of a spike in the number
of workers searching for jobs in recent weeks.
Job postings on Oilpro.com have halved since November to
less than 12,000 this week, said Triepke. Meanwhile, the number
of people signing up on the website, in part to look for jobs,
has doubled since last year to 40,000 per month.
PAST LESSONS
Statistical data and parallels with the previous downturn
during the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 suggest things
can quickly get worse.
Until January, U.S. oil and gas job losses were modest,
according to the latest monthly figures from the Bureau of Labor
Statistics.
While jobs in oil and gas extraction, a sector which
includes oilfield workers, fell nearly 2,000 to 199,500 in
January, the levels were still above those in mid-2014 when oil
prices began to fall. The number for oil and gas support
activities, a group that would likely include Sandlin's job, was
steady between September to December.
During the similar oil price slump between July and December
of 2008, labor data showed a similar pattern.
Jobs in the oil and gas extraction sector did not begin to
fall until December, five months into the slide. But once the
rout started, it lasted for a year, wiping out over 50,000 jobs.
The activity of the last few weeks shows the industry is
preparing for a repeat of such a scenario. While companies are
so far protecting high level jobs including managers and
petroleum engineers, and recruiters dealing with such jobs
report little activity so far, mid-level jobs could soon be hit.
Those who still have work are posting their resumes in the
expectation that they could soon be let go, recruiters say.
Last year, at the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston,
one of the industry's biggest events, Rigzone published a career
guide for professionals joining the booming oil drilling
industry, then in its fifth year of rapid expansion. This year,
marking the dramatic turnabout, it is planning to offer a
"survival guide".
