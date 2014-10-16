Iran receives positive signals from OPEC, NON-OPEC countries for output cuts
TEHRAN, April 29 Iran's Oil Minister said on Saturday OPEC and non-OPEC countries had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would also back.
NEW YORK Oct 16 U.S. gasoline stocks hit 205.6 million barrels last week, their lowest level since November 2012, according to weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday.
The number fell by 3.99 million barrels from the prior week, according to the EIA.
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday there was consensus with Central Asia over oil markets and production levels.