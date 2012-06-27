LONDON, June 27 Global oil majors will grow production by 20 percent by 2020 after a decade of zero growth as they ramp up costly and high risk exploration, research released on Wednesday showed.

A study research firm Wood Mackenzie showed global oil majors BP, Shell, Exxon Mobil Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Statoil, Eni and Total will increase their production from 8 billion barrels per year to 10 billion year of oil equivalent by the end of this decade.

"There was a period when they were relatively out of the exploration game, but I think they are right back in there," said Wood Mackenzie vice president Andrew Latham.

"The examples of Exxon getting in the Kara Sea (off Siberia)or Statoil going into the Russia Barents Sea (off Norway) is evidence for their willingness to take on a lot of new play risks at very high cost."

Latham cited other examples Shell and Conocophillips exploring offshore Alaska and BP the Boffart sea near Canada and the sea off the south coast of Australia.

The lack of growth for the majors has been a concern for investors as most of them have not only failed to grow production, but have also been unable to replace it with new reserves.

According to Wood Mackenzie estimates, the group has replaced only half of their production with new discoveries over the last decade.

Their share of global exploration spending has decreased to 30 from 40 percent over the past 10 years.

"This year the weighted average is 15 percent higher than last year. They have at least arrested that decline in market share, said Latham.