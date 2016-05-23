* Exploration spending nearly halves after oil price drop
* Poor discovery record to impact future supplies
* Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/244afl9
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, May 23 Oil discoveries in 2015 fell to
their lowest since 1952 as energy companies slashed exploration
budgets in the wake of the oil price fall, creating a gap for
meeting future demand, analysts at Morgan Stanley said on
Monday.
The oil and gas industry discovered 2.8 billion barrels of
oil outside the United States last year, the equivalent of one
month of global consumption, the U.S. bank said, quoting data
from consultancy Rystad Energy.
Including the United States, where the rapid expansion of
the onshore shale industry unlocked major resources over the
past decade, global discoveries rose to 12.1 billion figure -
but still the lowest since 1952, when the oil industry was
one-seventh of its current size.
Oil discoveries are vital to replace resources, meet
still-growing demand and offset the depletion of existing
fields.
The sharp drop in oil prices over the past two years has led
companies including Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell
to sharply reduce budgets, particularly for
exploration, where spending fell in 2015 to around 95 billion
from $168 billion two years earlier, according to Morgan
Stanley.
Despite a big increase in exploration spending since the
start of the decade, when oil demand rapidly rose, there have
been few major hydrocarbon discoveries, such as Statoil's
Johan Sverdrup field off Norway's coast or Eni's
giant Zohr gas field off Egypt.
BP last week announced the surprise departure of its
exploration boss, and a shift in its oil search strategy that is
focusing mainly on expanding existing fields rather than
venturing expensively into the unknown.
SHORTAGE
A big increase in new oil fields in recent years and the
ramp up of Iran's production following the lifting of
international sanctions mean that in the short term, the impact
of the low exploration record will be limited.
But even under the most modest demand forecasts, driven by a
drive to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius, where
consumption will decline to around 86 million barrels per day in
2030, only around two thirds of the demand can be met by
currently producing fields or resources under development,
Morgan Stanley said.
"Building this capacity over the next 25 years will require
ongoing investment. Our strong suspicion is that this will be
higher than what companies are currently spending, even relative
to the 2 Degrees scenario under which demand is falling."
The outlook for exploration remains challenged, the bank
said.
"The return on exploration dollars spent has clearly
deteriorated in recent years. On top of this, oil companies
increasingly need to consider scenarios for oil demand in which
there may not be much need for further exploration."
