NEW DELHI, Sept 26 Oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp
, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and France's Total
have shown interest in bidding for blocks offered in
Sri Lanka's current licensing round, the island nation's
upstream regulator said on Thursday.
Sri Lanka has tried to reinvigorate oil and gas exploration
efforts since the end of a three-decade war with Tamil
separatists in May 2009. The country does not currently produce
oil and spent $5 billion on imports in 2012.
Italy's ENI and India's ONGC Videsh and
Cairn India could also bid for the blocks, Saliya
Wickramasuriya, head of the Petroleum Resource Development
Secretariat (PRDS), told Reuters at an industry event.
Sri Lanka expects to award 13 exploration blocks in the
Cauvery and Mannar basins off its northwest coast in the first
quarter of 2014.
"(These) six and some smaller companies have shown interest
as of now ... on more than one occasion they have visited us and
continue to seek clarification on terms of the contracts,"
Wickramasuriya said.
Sri Lanka has also offered six ultra-deepwater blocks off
the southeastern coast for a joint study with PRDS to establish
their hydrocarbon potential.
Total and a couple of other companies are eyeing these joint
study blocks, Wickramasuriya said.
The first review of proposals will take place next week,
followed by an announcement in October, he said.
"We will review every month," Wickramasuriya added.