Nasdaq tops 6,000, Dow surges as earnings impress
The Nasdaq crossed the 6,000 threshold for the first time on Tuesday, while the Dow registered triple-digit gains as strong earnings underscored the health of Corporate America.
Reuters Market Eye - Crude oil explorers gain, tracking surging oil prices on escalating violence in Iraq on hopes of margin expansion and inventory gains, investors say.
Oil India Ltd (OILI.NS) is up 1.4 percent, Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) gains 1.5 percent, while Cairn India (CAIL.NS) is up 1.7 percent.
Brent crude futures held near $113 per barrel on Tuesday as concerns over oil supply persisted, with the United States considering air strikes in Iraq amid a worsening security situation in the key oil producing country.
Also, traders point out that shares of ONGC and Oil India are pricing in a scenario where 90 percent of the subsidy burden would be borne by them. However, the expected reforms such as reduction in diesel subsidy could bring down the subsidy burden on these companies.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
The Nasdaq crossed the 6,000 threshold for the first time on Tuesday, while the Dow registered triple-digit gains as strong earnings underscored the health of Corporate America.
India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.