Nifty ends above 9,300 for first time
The NSE Nifty ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Indian oil explorers gain.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) is up 1.3 percent and Cairn India (CAIL.NS) gains 1.9 pct.
Crude oil markets jump as much as 5 percent.
An increase in crude prices helps explorers improve realisation - traders
Meanwhile, shares of state-run oil marketing companies fall. Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) is down 1.8 percent, Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) is down 1.9 percent.
(Reporting by Indulal PM)
PARIS Boeing is nearing a decision to launch a larger version of its 737 workhorse jet within two months to counter strong sales of the Airbus A321neo, after a breakthrough on the design for one of its parts, industry sources said.