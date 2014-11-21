(Adds details, paragraphs 2-5)
By Marianna Parraga and Kristen Hays
HOUSTON Nov 21 BHP Billiton Ltd has
launched a tender offering to sell a 650,000-barrel cargo of
processed condensate for delivery during the first half of
January at the Houston Ship Channel, according to a document
seen by Reuters on Friday.
It was one of the first concrete steps by the multinational
miner and oil producer to export the very light form of crude
oil since it said in early November it would start doing so
without explicit approval from Washington. The government is
under pressure to soften a decades-old ban on domestic crude
exports.
The tender offering says that going forward BHP will export
the condensate on a monthly basis, with the intention of
exporting two cargoes a month starting in the second quarter of
2015.
So far, three companies are known to have received U.S.
Commerce Department approval to export condensate that has been
minimally processed, run through a distillation tower like a
stabilizer, which removes natural gas liquids but does not make
motor fuels.
BHP said this month it would export minimally processed
condensate without waiting for permission from Commerce.
It said it had examined issues involved and ensured that its
condensate was eligible to ship to international markets, having
undergone enough processing to qualify as an exportable refined
product. BHP operates several stabilizers in the Eagle Ford
shale in Texas, where condensate makes up nearly half of crude
output.
Asian buyers have told Reuters they would be wary of taking
BHP's condensate shipments if the company does not have explicit
government approval.
BHP's tender offering says the shipment of condensate will
have an API gravity of 52. API gravity is a measure of how light
or heavy crude is compared to water, and energy companies
generally see condensate as 45 or higher. Traditional West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) crude oil is closer to 40.
The offering says BHP will receive bids until mid-morning
Dec. 2 and they should be indexed to WTI prices. The cargo's
seller will be Petrohawk Energy Corp, a subsidiary of BHP.
