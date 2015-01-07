(Repeats for wider distribution, no changes to text or
headline)
By Catherine Ngai
NEW YORK, Jan 7 U.S. crude oil exports reached a
record high 501,766 barrels per day in November, a leap of
nearly 126,000 bpd from the month prior, foreign trade data from
the U.S. Census Bureau showed on Wednesday.
The exports were the highest recorded since data was
available in 1920 from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA), eclipsing the previous high from 1957.
U.S. Census' foreign trade oil data is published weeks
earlier than closely watched U.S. EIA trade figures. The EIA,
which bases its numbers on the Census data, will release its
November crude export figures at the end of January.
In past months, the Census Bureau data, as compiled by
Reuters on oil exports, have been in line with the EIA figures
released later for the same month.
According to the U.S. Census data, most of the exports
headed to Canada, which saw a nearly 104,000 bpd increase to
455,000 bpd. Meanwhile, exports to China - the first on record
since January 2013 - were 9,600 bpd.
Exports to Singapore were some 17,000 bpd in November
following no exports to the Asian country in October. Exports to
Switzerland were 20,300 bpd compared with 7,600 bpd in October.
A U.S. law dating back to the oil shortages of the 1970s
generally bars exports of domestically produced crude, but
shipments to Canada are broadly allowed, as are re-exports of
foreign oil. The figures combine domestically produced and
re-exported crude oil.
Late last year, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued
explanation of what petroleum is allowed to be shipped under the
nation's contentious decades-old crude export ban after a number
of companies were given the green light earlier in the year to
export condensate.
The following table is the full list of U.S. crude oil
export destinations in November compiled by Reuters using Census
data based on tariff subhead entries.
Barrels per day November 2014 October 2014
Canada 454,947 351,358
Switzerland 20,275 7,623
Singapore 16,945 0
China 9,599 0
Spain 0 16,940
Total 501,766 375,921
Source: U.S. Census Bureau data compiled by Reuters
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon)