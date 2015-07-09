(Adds Navy commander on difficulty of using exports to advance diplomatic efforts, paragraph 4)

By Timothy Gardner

WASHINGTON, July 9 Lifting the U.S. ban on oil exports would bolster energy security in Europe by allowing countries to find alternative sources, the Czech Republic ambassador to the United States told lawmakers considering a bill to do away with the trade restriction.

"The larger the number of stable democracies among the world's exporters, the more robust the energy security of the Czech Republic and the European Union will be," Petr Gandalovic, the ambassador told a House energy subcommittee on Thursday.

The country has worked to reduce its dependence on oil and gas from Russia, the top energy supplier to many Eastern European countries. A recently built oil pipeline connects the Czech Republic to an Italian port via Germany.

Another witness said Europe's refineries are built to use Russian heavy crude, so China would be the top beneficiary if the export ban was lifted. Backers of lifting the ban point to Russian aggression in Ukraine as an opportunity for the use of energy diplomacy. "This notion makes little sense," Kirk Lippold, a retired Navy commander said.

The House panel was considering a bill sponsored by Representative Joe Barton, a Texas Republican, to lift the ban Congress passed in 1975 after the Arab oil embargo spurred fears of oil shortages. The measure has 75 cosponsors in the 435-member chamber. Many lawmakers have been hesitant to support the bill, worried they could be blamed if exports of crude are linked to any subsequent rise in U.S. gasoline prices.

Many lawmakers remain worried about fuel prices despite reports from Columbia University, think tanks including the Brookings Institution, and government agencies that say lifting the export ban would likely push gasoline prices down slightly, because it would boost crude supplies into global markets.

The General Accountability Office, or GAO, summarized the reports in a study this week, saying U.S. fuel prices could fall 1.5 cents to 13 cents per gallon, if the trade restriction was lifted. The report can be seen at: 1.usa.gov/1KQ1O82.

Representative Bobby Rush, a Democrat from Illinois, said the ban "may in fact be outdated," but stopped short of saying he favored Barton's bill. One option could be to target crude exports to certain regions to maximize U.S. diplomacy efforts, he said. Rush is working on a bill to allow exports of U.S. energy to Cuba.

Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska who heads the Senate Energy Committee, has also introduced a bill to lift the ban. It has 14 cosponsors in the 100-member chamber. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by David Gregorio)