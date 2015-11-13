By Ernest Scheyder
| WILLISTON, N.D.
WILLISTON, N.D. Nov 13 The U.S. ban on crude
oil exports stands the best chance of being lifted when linked
to highway funding legislation, said U.S. Senator John Hoeven, a
Republican from North Dakota.
The 1970s-era ban on most oil exports is deeply unpopular in
North Dakota and other crude-producing U.S. states, with energy
executives chafing at the limited access to global markets.
Various stand-alone measures in Congress to pass a repeal
have failed, and President Barack Obama has threatened to veto
any such legislation that reaches his desk, saying the focus
should be on renewable energies.
Now supporters of a repeal are trying several tactics that
they hope will force Obama's hand.
Hoeven said a bill providing funds for new bridges and
roads, potentially by selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum
Reserve, would be the best way to end the
restrictions.
The Senate and House of Representatives have each passed
versions of the proposal. Hoeven said he hoped to add the export
clause in a negotiated final version, in a tacit bet that Obama
will not put transportation funding in jeopardy with a veto of
the entire bill.
"Using the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for a strong portion
of funding for this highway bill makes a strong case to keep our
oil and gas industry viable," Hoeven said on Thursday night on
the sidelines of the annual banquet of the Williston, North
Dakota, chapter of the American Petroleum Institute trade group.
The Strategic Petroleum Reserve holds more than 695 million
barrels of crude in Texas and Louisiana, but economists have
cautioned that tapping it now, with oil prices down more
than 50 percent in the past year, makes little financial sense.
North Dakota produces more than 1.1 million barrels of oil
per day, making it the second-largest producing state after
Texas.
The industry itself has undertaken various technological and
cost-cutting measures to cope with that price drop, and Hoeven
said lifting the ban is the best way to help oil producers,
among his state's largest employers.
"With low prices, we have to take a long-term view of our
oil basin here," Hoeven said. "We're in a global battle now as
to who will produce oil and gas."
Hoeven's North Dakota counterpart in the Senate, Democrat
Heidi Heitkamp, told Reuters last month that any proposal for
lifting the ban would only succeed if it is tied to renewable
energy incentives.
