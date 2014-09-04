(Adds Commerce declines to comment, details on CRUDE's lobbying
)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Sept 4 Four big U.S. oil refiners
launched their first broadside on Thursday against Washington's
decision to approve exports of lightly processed crude oil,
urging U.S. regulators in a letter to stop issuing permits.
In the letter to the Commerce Department a lobbyist group
called Consumers and Refiners United for Domestic Energy, or
CRUDE, which represents the four U.S. refiners, blasted the
government for allowing the shipments, saying they contravene a
nearly 40-year-old ban on oil exports.
While CRUDE has been holding meetings with individual
lawmakers on Capitol Hill over the last few months, the letter
obtained by Reuters marked the first formal push back by
refiners against lifting the export restriction.
It comes five months after the department's Bureau of
Industry and Security, or BIS, gave approval to Pioneer Natural
Resources and Enterprise Product Partners to
export a crude called condensate that has been lightly heated to
separate volatile gases.
CRUDE, whose members include Alon USA Energy Inc and
PBF Energy Inc, formed this year with the goal of
preventing a hasty reversal of the export ban at a time sharply
rising oil production has spurred calls for a change.
Ending the ban could mean some refiners lose money as it
becomes harder for them to obtain crude supplies. Several
analyst reports have said lifting the restriction would lower
gasoline prices for consumers because the prices are based off
global fuel markets, which would get steady access to more oil.
The U.S. Energy Department is expected to release a report
later this month on the effect on gasoline prices of lifting the
ban.
Supporters of axing the restriction say the drilling boom
will soon create a domestic oil glut that would slow down the
shale revolution.
Running condensate through stabilizers does not turn the
crude into a refined product, CRUDE argued, because it simply
makes it fit for transportation and end-users would have to
further refine it. Stabilizers, increasingly built in oil fields
far away from refineries, are generally cheaper and use lower
temperatures than distillate towers at refineries.
The government's interpretation - that stabilizers turn
condensate into a refined product like gasoline, which can be
exported freely - is "contrary both to the clear wording of the
law and the common use of those words in the energy industry,"
CRUDE wrote.
An official at BIS, which issued the approvals, said his
office had no comment. At least three applications to export
condensate have been put on hold since June, but that could
change at any time.
CRUDE also blasted the way the department conveyed the
approvals in private letters to the companies.
News reports surfaced about the letters in June. But details
on what kind of processing turns condensate into what the
government considers a refined product remain private, a fact
critics say clouds investment decisions.
Any change in regulation "should occur through a proper and
open review rather than by the stealth of private letter
rulings," CRUDE wrote. It urged Commerce to rule that
stabilizers do not turn crude into refined product, which, it
said, would signal there would be no further "exemptions"
granted.
A battle is brewing in Congress over the ban. Legislation to
overturn it is not expected soon, although Alaskan U.S. Senator
Lisa Murkowski has led a charge to do so.
Democrats Robert Menendez, from New Jersey, and Edward
Markey, from Massachusetts, support a continued ban. The pair
wrote to Commerce in July, saying that the two recent exemptions
may have violated the law.
In the House of Representatives, Republican Joe Barton from
Texas said last week he supports overturning the ban, putting
him at odds with some Republican colleagues.
A first cargo of 500,000 barrels of condensate was loaded in
Texas City, Texas, in late July and is expected to reach South
Korea later this month.
