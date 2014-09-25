(Repeats with no changes)
By Edward McAllister
NEW YORK, Sept 25 In the oil drilling and
refining heartland of Texas, the debate over U.S. crude exports
is no longer a fight over whether a 40-year ban should be
lifted. The question now is how soon it will end.
As Washington mulls reversing the ban amid a drilling boom
that has swamped the U.S. Gulf Coast in oil, Texan lawmakers are
already preparing for the prospect of crude oil exports from the
state's major ports, and assessing what it means for
constituents.
Even representatives of districts that include large oil
refineries, the owners of which have expressed strong opposition
to exports for fear it would increase the price of crude, told
Reuters that they would support the shipment of oil overseas.
Their views represent a shift in the national discussion
over crude exports in which elected officials increasingly
acknowledge the likelihood that some of the United States'
abundant reserves of oil will eventually find its way overseas
for the first time since the 1970s. Already this year, the U.S.
government has issued licenses to allow two companies to export
ultra light crude oil known as condensate.
At stake is not just the state of the U.S. market where
growing volumes of oil are logjammed without an outlet.
Supporters of exports also see it as a powerful political tool
abroad as Europe seeks greater independence from Russian energy
and violence spreads across the Middle East.
"The decades old ban on crude oil exports is no longer
justified given the current market conditions," said
Representative Michael McCaul, the Republican who in April
introduced the Crude Oil Export Act which proposes an end to oil
export limits. "Lifting the ban will also give America a new
foreign policy tool to provide greater stability in the world
oil market."
Alongside McCaul, a growing chorus of Texas representatives
say that a middle ground can be met between refiners who wish to
maintain profits by limiting exports, and producers who favor
unlimited markets for their crude.
Much opposition to exports remains, especially among
refining interests who see their profits threatened. Others
would like to see only limited volumes shipped overseas. But
since the U.S. government began quietly issuing export permits
for condensate earlier this year, many anticipate that full
exports will soon become a reality.
Borrowing the Bluebell Ice Cream slogan, Republican
Representative Randy Weber from Texas' coastal 14th district
which includes Shell's Motiva refinery in Port Arthur,
said: "Let's use all we can and sell the rest."
"I am a free market kind of guy. A rising tide raises all
ships," he said.
Even though exporting crude oil could hamper growth of the
U.S. refining industry, it will promote free trade and lower
gasoline prices, said Representative Blake Farenthold of Texas'
27th district, home to several oil refineries. Republican
Farenthold is co-sponsor on the Crude Oil Export Act.
"Do you vote for what is good for your district and your
constituents or what is good for your country? I am going with
the country on this," he said.
FREE MARKET
Texas' position is unique in the oil export debate. Its
southern coast is home to some of the world's largest oil
refineries that turn crude piped from across the continent into
gasoline and other products that can be exported under current
law.
Inland, however, lie some of the United States' oldest and
most prolific oil fields that have been reinvigorated by new
drilling techniques including fracking. In those plays,
producers favor the export of crude oil.
Oil producers want to open up their product to global
markets, while refiners fear that they could lose money if oil
prices rise or could lose share of the refining market if oil
can be processed cheaper overseas.
Crude oil production in the United States is now at a
30-year high. Refiners whose facilities are largely geared
toward processing heavy crudes imported from Latin America and
Canada are now inundated with light crude from new drilling
frontiers like North Dakota. Updating refineries to process
light crudes could take years.
Much of the debate in Texas revolves around that dilemma.
"Shell and Exxon support export, but refiners like
Valero could end up paying more for the crude oil," said
Gene Green, the Democrat representative from Texas' 29th
congressional district in east Houston that has a number of oil
refineries. "If you are in a producing region, things might be
different."
Green has called for a wait-and-see approach on exports, in
part to be sure that an oil production boom in the United States
is here to stay.
"I want to take it one step at a time," he said. "I am not
just for throwing the door open to exports."
STORM BREWS
While the debate might be changing, opposition to exports is
expected and it could be years before the ban is fully lifted.
Refiners and consumer groups are lobbying against more
exports, hoping to keep the glut of oil at home.
In a Sept. 4 letter, the Consumers and Refiners United for
Domestic Energy (CRUDE) lobbying group urged the U.S. Commerce
Department to stop issuing licenses to export condensate. Such
licenses, it said, are "contrary to the letter and intent of the
law."
Moreover, lobbyist sources said that an anti-export campaign
could gather steam this autumn, led by CRUDE.
On the other side, pro-exporters including oil producers
like Conoco Phillips and Continental Resources
are expected to push for an end to the ban.
All the while, lawmakers are treading carefully, especially
ahead of the U.S. midterm elections in November.
"We need to make sure it is done in a systematic way," said
Republican Representative John Culberson from Texas' 7th
district, in west Houston. "We need to take care of Americans'
needs first."
