WASHINGTON/SEOUL, Sept 1 Washington is facing
growing international pressure to ease its long standing ban on
crude oil exports, with South Korea and Mexico joining the
European Union in pressing the case for U.S. oil shipments
overseas.
South Korean President Park Geun-hye told a visiting U.S.
delegation of lawmakers on the House of Representatives energy
committee on Aug. 11 that tapping into the gusher of
ultra-light, sweet crude emerging from places like Texas and
North Dakota was a priority, the lawmakers said.
One of South Korea's leading refiners has opened discussions
with the government in Seoul over how to encourage Washington to
open the taps, three sources in South Korea with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Mexico is also eagerly awaiting word from the U.S.
Department of Commerce on possible shipments and the EU wants
U.S. oil and natural gas exports covered by a proposed trade
agreement with Washington, the Transatlantic Trade and
Investment Partnership.
Joe Barton, Republican Representative from Texas and one of
the lawmakers who met Park, told Reuters that lifting the ban
would boost the U.S. economy, but also provide allies with a
reliable energy trading partner.
"I'm in favor of overturning the ban on crude oil exports,"
he said.
The South Korea talks, which have not previously been
reported, are an indication of how swiftly pressure on the Obama
administration to relax the ban on oil exports has broadened,
and also how it is increasingly being questioned in the context
of oft-touted free-trade agreements (FTAs).
In a meeting with Republican U.S. Representatives Barton,
Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and Leonard Lance of New Jersey,
President Park said she hoped for Congress's help in "allowing
U.S. condensate exports to FTA partner South Korea" and
developing shale gas reserves, according to a statement from the
presidential office. She did not specify what kind of
involvement in developing shale gas she sought.
White House officials declined to comment on whether the
Obama administration has had talks with South Korea or other
countries on oil exports.
However, Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz said during his trip
to Seoul in May that his South Korean counterparts brought up
the subject.
In Mexico, which is thirsty for oil as its own reserves
decline, state oil company PEMEX said on Thursday that it could
enter an agreements with the United States on crude oil swaps or
on direct imports.
Jose Manuel Carrera, CEO of PMI Comercio Internacional, the
trading arm of state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, told
Reuters his company has been talking with government officials
and potential sellers about starting oil shipments.
In Japan, the government is carefully monitoring oil
production in the United States, and is interested only if the
supplies are economically feasible, according to a Japanese
government official familiar with the matter. Tokyo is not
currently asking to ease the ban.
Meanwhile, U.S. oil drillers such as Continental Resources
are stepping up their own campaign to loosen - or better
yet eliminate -- a ban imposed after the Arab oil embargo of the
1970s, which they argue is now obsolete.
In the midst of a shale revolution, the United States is
soon expected to surpass both Russia and Saudi Arabia as the
world's largest producer. While fully overturning the ban would
require Congressional action that most consider unlikely in the
near-term, many argue that Obama could gradually allow for more
oil to flow abroad through existing means.
New supplies would be welcome in South Korea, which relies
on imports to cover 97 percent of its energy needs and has been
pressured to curb purchases from OPEC member Iran -- once one of
its primary suppliers -- due to U.S. and EU sanctions introduced
in 2012.
"Depending on one source too much raises risks," said James
Kim, research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies
think tank in Seoul. "If we have various sources to import
crude including the United States, it will help reduce price
fluctuations."
CONDENSATE SAILING
U.S. condensate supplies are plentiful in part because they
differ from the type of crude U.S. refineries have been
configured to process.
In March, the U.S. Department of Commerce approved exports
from two domestic companies, Pioneer Natural Resources
and Enterprise Product Partners, of lightly processed
condensate. A first cargo of 500,000 barrels was loaded in Texas
City, Texas at the end of July and is expected to reach South
Korea on Sept. 10.
But since the Commerce Department's decision became public
in June, at least three further applications have been put on
hold as the Obama administration sorts out policy on the ban.
The Bureau of Industry and Security at the Department of
Commerce, in charge of granting the approvals, had no comment on
the Congressional delegation's talks.
Early this year the parties pressing for change were limited
mainly to lawmakers from energy-rich states led by Senator Lisa
Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska, and by U.S. oil producers.
European countries have also pushed for U.S. energy exports
as an alternative to supplies from Russia where President
Vladimir Putin has shown he can restrict natural gas supplies.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici, Timothy Gardner and Meeyoung
Cho with additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and David Alire
Garcia. Writing by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Jonathan Leff,
Jessica Resnick-Ault and Tomasz Janowski)